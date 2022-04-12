Sydney Bright had three hits, including a home run, double and three RBIs and Herbert Hoover hit three home runs in the 8-0 blanking of Winfield at home in prep softball Tuesday.
Grayson Buckner had two hits, including a home run and double, and also pitched six shutout innings for Hoover and Brooklyn Huffman also went deep. Kennedy Dean had two doubles for Winfield.
South Charleston 12, Parkersburg 0: The Black Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning and eight different players had RBIs in the home win.
Hallie Dinklocker had two hits and two RBIs for SC, and Tori Wells, Caraline Dunn and Emma Falbo all drove in two runs.
St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 2: Tayven Stephenson scattered four hits while striking out 10 in leading the Red Dragons to the home win.
Stephenson also delivered a triple and a RBI at the plate for St. Albans (11-2). Madison Pitts struck out nine and also allowed just four hits for Spring Valley.
Tuesday baseball
Sissonville 8, Ravenswood 0: Colten Carpenter pitched a shutout, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts in the home win for the Indians.
Carpenter also delivered an RBI at the plate for Sissonville and Isaiah Ramsey was 3 for 3. Anthony Anglin had two hits for Ravenswood.
Monday's baseball
Hurricane 18, South Charleston 1: Hurricane used 10 hits and a nine-run fifth inning to cruise to a road win over South Charleston in five innings.
Owen Gress hit a three-run single while Braden Sloan, Luka Moore, Brian Semenie and Adrik Allie each drove in two runs and Caden Dingess went 2 for 4 with a double for Hurricane (13-3).
Kyler Dixon doubled for the Black Eagles (1-10).
Capital 11, Lincoln County 7: Cameron Kirsch went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to help Capital hold off the visiting Panthers.
Evan Wilson, Johnny Kirkpatrick and Mathew Kuhns each drove in two runs and Garrett Stuck went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars.
Gabe Bates went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Lincoln County.
Sherman 8, Charleston Catholic 0: Josh Jenkins struck out 10 and recorded a one-hit shutout to help the Tide win on the road.
Seth Ward went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs, Jared Butcher went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Clay Massey went 3 for 5 with a double for Sherman.
Catholic slips to 4-7.
Logan 7, Chapmanville 4: Logan scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat host Chapmanville and remain unbeaten.
Garrett Williamson and Ryan Roberts each drove in two runs and Conner Lowe went 4 for 4 to lead the Wildcats (8-0).
Brody Dalton went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and William Kirkendall collected three hits for the Tigers.
Monday's softball
Winfield 12, Buffalo 7: Winfield cranked out 15 hits to outlast the visiting Bison.
Kennedy Schilling went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kristen Hensley went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Georgia Moulder went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Generals (9-2). Also for Winfield, Lola Baber, Maci Boggess and Alex Hurley each collected two hits.
For Buffalo (6-6), Dana Horman went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer, Katie Darnley hit two doubles and Kiera Cochran went 2 for 3.
Capital 4, Cross Lanes Christian 3: Capital scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, then scored in the bottom of the eighth to defeat visiting Cross Lanes Christian.
Maggie Rose went 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs, Madison Sedosky was the winning pitcher and had a home run and Reagan Clendenin and McKenzie Coleman both went 2 for 4 for the Cougars.
Kiersten Edge went had a triple and a three-run home run for CLC.