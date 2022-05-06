No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover claimed the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 softball championship with an 8-0 win over Lewis County Thursday night.
Grayson Buckner pitched the five-inning complete game, allowing just three hits for Hoover. Sydney Bright had two hits and three RBIs for the Huskies and Brooklyn Huffman homered.
Hurricane 14, Ripley 6: The Redskins exploded for six runs in the third inning and seven more in the fourth inning to win in a Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament game at Ripley.
Alexandra Anderson had six RBIs, including two hits and a home run for Hurricane, Madison Moon homered and drove in three runs, and Elise Pye also went yard and had six RBIs.
The No. 2 seed Redskins advance to the sectional championship on Monday against the winner of Ripley and Parkersburg.
Thursday baseball
Herbert Hoover 4, Charleston Catholic 1: Ryan Beasley and Will Born combined to limit the Irish to just two hits in the home win.
Landon Bounds, Colin Lindsay and Caleb Hackney all drove in a run for Hoover. Jonah DiCocco had the Catholic RBI.
Thursday tennis
HURRICANE SWEEPS REGIONAL: Hurricane swept the team titles in both the boys and girls division of the Class AAA Region 4 tennis tournament at Parkersburg City Park.
The Redskins finished with 19 points on the girls side compared to 12 for runner-up Huntington and 10 for third-place Parkersburg. The Hurricane boys scored 18 points, while Cabell Midland edged Huntington 11-10 for second place. The Big Reds followed with seven points, while Parkersburg South had three.