Prep roundup: Hoover baseball team downs Lewis County 6-3 Staff reports May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert Hoover plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 6-3 home win in a Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament game on Thursday.Will Bright, Colin Lindsay and Caleb Hackney all drove in a run for Hoover. Luke Davisson had three hits all three RBIs for Lewis County.Hoover advances to the sectional championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.The Huskies will play the winner of Friday evening’s game between No. 2 Braxton County and No. 3 Lewis County.Logan 7, Scott 0: The Wildcats scored all seven runs in the first inning and that was more than enough in the home win in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.Pitchers Dawson Maynard, Konnor Lowe and Ryan Roberts combined on the shutout for Logan (21-6). Lowe added two hits. Griffin Miller collected two hits for Scott.Scott will host Wayne in an elimination game on Friday. Logan will play the winner in the sectional championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Konnor Lowe Scott Sport Baseball Herbert Hoover Ryan Roberts Dawson Maynard Lewis County Game Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.