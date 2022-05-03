Grayson Buckner threw a five-inning no-hitter in Herbert Hoover’s 11-0 shutout win over Braxton County at home in a prep softball Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament game Tuesday.
Buckner struck out 14 of her 15 outs, only allowing one walk and also hit a three-run homer. Caroline Woody also homered, had two hits and three RBIs for the Huskies.
Hoover advances to play the winner of Roane County-Lewis County at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Tuesday baseball
Spring Valley 16, George Washington 8: The Timberwolves defeated the Patriots in Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball at Appalachian Power Park in a wild contest with lead changes throughout.
George Washington scored once in the top of the first of the MSAC fifth-place game, but Spring Valley came back with five runs in the bottom of the inning. The Patriots stormed back to take an 8-6 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Timberwolves struck for six in a bottom of the inning filled with errors and wild pitches.
Spring Valley tacked on four runs in the sixth to set the score.
Earlier in the day, Parkersburg beat Riverside 8-5.
Monday’s games
Wahama 11, Winfield 4: Aaron Henry and Trey Ohlinger each drove in three runs as Wahama won on the road.
Logan Roach went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Hayden Lloyd knocked in a run for the White Falcons (18-4), who have won 10 of their last 11 contests.
Jaxson Cunningham, Kaleb Henson, and Quincy Miller all had an RBI for the Generals (16-9) and Brycen Brown doubled.
Nitro 5, Buffalo 1: Sam Buckner struck out nine and allowed just one hit and no earned runs in a complete game to power the Wildcats past visiting Buffalo.
Carter Jones went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Noah Reed, Bryce Wolford and Wyatt Lacy each drove in a run and Hagen Summers and Weslie Woodson both collected two hits for the Wildcats (8-11).
Caleb Nutter brought in the lone run for the Bison (11-14) and Logan Cook went 1 for 2.
Logan 21, Scott 9: The Wildcats plated 14 runs in the top of the sixth inning to put away host Scott.
Konner Lowe hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Jake Ramey went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs and Jared Burnette and Corbin Bostic each hit two-run shots to lead Logan (17-6), which cranked out 14 hits.
For the Skyhawks, Brady Carrico went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Dylan Grant and Cooper Martin each drove in two runs and Will Thompson went 4 for 4 with a double.
The two teams combined for 18 walks.
Sissonville 11, Poca 1: Tristen Portz went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead Sissonville to a six-inning win over visiting Poca.
Isaiah Ramsey and Stevie Loftis drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who clinched the run-rule victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Nathaniel Simonton went the distance, limiting Poca to two hits.