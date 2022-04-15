Prep roundup: Hoover softball drubs Braxton 18-0 Staff reports Apr 15, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert Hoover scored seven runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second to earn a convincing 18-0 home victory over Braxton County in prep softball Friday.Brooklyn Huffman hit a home run and had four RBIs for Hoover, Josi Fix also homered and drove in three runs, and Abby Hanson had four RBIs.Friday baseballWinfield 12, South Charleston 1: The Generals only led 2-1 in the sixth inning before scoring 10 runs to pull away for the road win.Brayton Boggs had two hits and two RBIs and struck out 10 in six innings for Winfield, and Brett Bumgarner drove in two runs. Lucas McCulley drove in the run for SC. Scott 6, Nitro 4: The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning before the Skyhawks stormed back to score the last six runs in the road win.Jacob Carrico pitched six scoreless innings of relief for Scott and Luke Knight was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Noah Reed was 4 for 4 for Nitro and Kyle Gill drove in two runs.Thursday softballElk Valley Christian 16, Grace Christian 4: Carlee Burdette had two hits and four RBIs and EVC scored 10 runs in the fourth inning in the road win.Also for Elk Valley Christian (8-2), Kaitlyn Swor was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Emily Edwards had a pair of hits and RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Run Inning Baseball Sport Softball Win Herbert Hoover Hit Home Run Trending Now Articles ArticlesOpioid trial wraps early Thursday as parties meet in privateJ.T. Daniels could make all the differenceRyan Pritt: Are we sure about JT Daniels?Gazette-Mail editorial: Some momentum building for CharlestonWorkForce WV, CVS Pharmacy leaving Plaza EastWV Supreme Court approves state oil and gas well revaluationsWVU Tech president to retire later this yearPrep softball: Resurgent Hoover blanks Nitro 2-0Prep baseball: McCoy walk-off single leads St. Albans to 9-8 win over RiversideTwo Democrats, two Republicans run to represent Ward 15 on Charleston City Council