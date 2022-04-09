Prep roundup: Hurricane baseball crushes John Marshall 15-5 Staff reports Apr 9, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hurricane scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 15-5 home victory over John Marshall in prep baseball Saturday.Damian Witty and Caden Johnson both tallied two hits and two RBIs for Hurricane and Owen Gress and Braden Sloan drove in two runs each. Dillon Wright had two hits for John Marshall.St. Albans 15, Oak Hill 2: The Red Dragons exploded for nine runs in the first inning in earning the comfortable home win.Ryker Parker hit a grand slam for St. Albans (10-1), Will Campbell had three hits and three RBIs, and Brady Williams had two hits and drove in two runs.Friday’s softball Sissonville 13, Poca 1: Sissonville scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third as it put away visiting Poca in five innings.Alyssa Soblit went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Kaya Hampton went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Gracelyn Hill and Taylor Oxley each knocked in a run for the Indians (10-2).Sissonville starter Madison Legg earned the win, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven in five innings.Kendra Dunbar doubled and Jadyn Randolph had an RBI to lead the Dots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hit Sissonville Baseball Sport Win Hurricane Run John Marshall Trending Now Articles ArticlesDeputy Secretary Samples no longer employed by DHHRWest Side barber cutting his own path forwardKanawha high-schoolers will be able to work at Toyota plant, get paidGazette-Mail editorial: Capito blew opportunity in Jackson voteLee Wolverton: Why is the governor hiding?“Drive up that demand”: In day five of opioid trial, WV outlines misleading marketing by drug manufacturersMarshall basketball: Kinsey returning, Slay joins Herd staffCharleston City Council committee passes bill that could prohibit some employees from accepting city grantsThe Food Guy: Charleston’s Secret Sandwich location gets the axePrep softball: Lincoln County hammers Hurricane in battle of unbeatens