Hurricane scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 15-5 home victory over John Marshall in prep baseball Saturday.

Damian Witty and Caden Johnson both tallied two hits and two RBIs for Hurricane and Owen Gress and Braden Sloan drove in two runs each. Dillon Wright had two hits for John Marshall.

St. Albans 15, Oak Hill 2: The Red Dragons exploded for nine runs in the first inning in earning the comfortable home win.

Ryker Parker hit a grand slam for St. Albans (10-1), Will Campbell had three hits and three RBIs, and Brady Williams had two hits and drove in two runs.

Friday’s softball

Sissonville 13, Poca 1: Sissonville scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third as it put away visiting Poca in five innings.

Alyssa Soblit went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Kaya Hampton went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Gracelyn Hill and Taylor Oxley each knocked in a run for the Indians (10-2).

Sissonville starter Madison Legg earned the win, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven in five innings.

Kendra Dunbar doubled and Jadyn Randolph had an RBI to lead the Dots.

