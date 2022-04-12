Hurricane used 10 hits and a nine-run fifth inning to cruise to an 18-1 prep baseball road win over South Charleston in five innings Monday night.
Owen Gress hit a three-run single while Braden Sloan, Luka Moore, Brian Semenie and Adrik Allie each drove in two runs and Caden Dingess went 2 for 4 with a double for Hurricane (13-3).
Kyler Dixon doubled for the Black Eagles (1-10).
Capital 11, Lincoln County 7: Cameron Kirsch went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to help Capital hold off the visiting Panthers.
Evan Wilson, Johnny Kirkpatrick and Mathew Kuhns each drove in two runs and Garrett Stuck went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars.
Gabe Bates went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Lincoln County.
Sherman 8, Charleston Catholic 0: Josh Jenkins struck out 10 and recorded a one-hit shutout to help the Tide win on the road.
Seth Ward went 2 for 2 with two doubles and four RBIs, Jared Butcher went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Clay Massey went 3 for 5 with a double for Sherman.
Catholic slips to 4-7.
Logan 7, Chapmanville 4: Logan scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat host Chapmanville and remain unbeaten.
Garrett Williamson and Ryan Roberts each drove in two runs and Conner Lowe went 4 for 4 to lead the Wildcats (8-0).
Brody Dalton went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and William Kirkendall collected three hits for the Tigers.
Monday's softball
Winfield 12, Buffalo 7: Winfield cranked out 15 hits to outlast the visiting Bison.
Kennedy Schilling went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kristen Hensley went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Georgia Moulder went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Generals (9-2). Also for Winfield, Lola Baber, Maci Boggess and Alex Hurley each collected two hits.
For Buffalo (6-6), Dana Horman went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer, Katie Darnley hit two doubles and Kiera Cochran went 2 for 3.