Caden Johnson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Luka Moore went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs as host Hurricane defeated Capital 9-5 in prep baseball Friday.

The Redskins improved to (11-1).

For Capital, Garrett Stuck was 1 for 3 with a double and Chris Crowder had a double and 3 RBIs.

Herbert Hoover 5, Nitro 1: Herbert Hoover cranked out 10 hits as it took down visiting Nitro.

Nick Grayam went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Tucker Purdy collected three hits for the Huskies (9-4).

Andrew Scarberry went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Wildacts, while Hagen Summers and Elijah Casto tallied two hits apiece.

Sissonville 11, Scott 1: Sissonville plated four runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth to pull away from host Scott.

Isaiah Ramsey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Collin Cottrell went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Dyllan Griffith drove in two runs for the Indians (10-1), who tallied 10 hits.

Griffin Miller hit a solo home run for Scott.

Winfield 17, Wahama 7: Peyton Stover and Dylan Kuhl combined for nine RBIs as Winfield won on the road.

Stover went 6 for 6 with a home run and five RBIs, while Kuhl went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Also for the Generals, Rece Amburgey drove in three runs and Brycen Brown knocked in two runs on two hits.

Ethyn Barnitz went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Trey Ohlinger drove in two runs to lead the White Falcons.

Softball

Winfield 2, Scott 0: Maci Boggess struck out eight en route to a four-hit shutout as Winfield blanked visiting Scott.

Georgia Moulder went 2 for 2 and Faith Gaylor doubled in a run for the Generals (7-1). Dailon Adkins singled for the Skyhawks (7-5).

St. Albans 8, Riverside 0: Kendall Stoffel tallied eight strikeouts and tossed a one-hit shutout as host St. Albans remains unbeaten.

Tayven Stephenson smashed a grand slam, Stoffel drove in a run on two hits, and Gracie Payne and Taylor Glancy each had an RBI for the Red Dragons (14-0).

The Warriors fall to 6-5.

