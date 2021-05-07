Caden Johnson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Luka Moore went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs as host Hurricane defeated Capital 9-5 in prep baseball Friday.
The Redskins improved to (11-1).
For Capital, Garrett Stuck was 1 for 3 with a double and Chris Crowder had a double and 3 RBIs.
Herbert Hoover 5, Nitro 1: Herbert Hoover cranked out 10 hits as it took down visiting Nitro.
Nick Grayam went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Tucker Purdy collected three hits for the Huskies (9-4).
Andrew Scarberry went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Wildacts, while Hagen Summers and Elijah Casto tallied two hits apiece.
Sissonville 11, Scott 1: Sissonville plated four runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth to pull away from host Scott.
Isaiah Ramsey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Collin Cottrell went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Dyllan Griffith drove in two runs for the Indians (10-1), who tallied 10 hits.
Griffin Miller hit a solo home run for Scott.
Winfield 17, Wahama 7: Peyton Stover and Dylan Kuhl combined for nine RBIs as Winfield won on the road.
Stover went 6 for 6 with a home run and five RBIs, while Kuhl went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Also for the Generals, Rece Amburgey drove in three runs and Brycen Brown knocked in two runs on two hits.
Ethyn Barnitz went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Trey Ohlinger drove in two runs to lead the White Falcons.
Softball
Winfield 2, Scott 0: Maci Boggess struck out eight en route to a four-hit shutout as Winfield blanked visiting Scott.
Georgia Moulder went 2 for 2 and Faith Gaylor doubled in a run for the Generals (7-1). Dailon Adkins singled for the Skyhawks (7-5).
St. Albans 8, Riverside 0: Kendall Stoffel tallied eight strikeouts and tossed a one-hit shutout as host St. Albans remains unbeaten.
Tayven Stephenson smashed a grand slam, Stoffel drove in a run on two hits, and Gracie Payne and Taylor Glancy each had an RBI for the Red Dragons (14-0).
The Warriors fall to 6-5.