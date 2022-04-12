Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane built an early lead and held off Cabell Midland rallies in the late innings to score a 9-5 prep baseball win Tuesday night.

Hurricane scored three runs in the fourth and four times in the fifth to take a 9-2 lead. Quarrier Phillips plated two in the fourth with a double. Chase Hagar had an RBI single and Ethan Spolarich drove in two with a single to highlight the fifth.

Cabell Midland got two in the sixth, but saw a rally end when Ray Ray Williams hit into a home-to-first double play and Isaac Petitt grounded out. Owen Gress came on in relief to get the three outs after Dylan Bell gave up a hit and walked two to load the bases with no outs.

In the seventh, Cabell Midland loaded the bases with no outs on a Curtis Ball single, a walk and a hit batsman. Jack Eastone struck out for the first out. Evan Bell got a run home on a ground out to first. Gress retired Kenyon Collins on strikes to end it.

Capital 4, South Charleston 1: Capital pitchers Cameron Kirsch and Johnny Kirkpatrick combined to limit South Charleston to two hits in a road win for the Cougars.

Kirsch struck out nine in five innings before Kirkpatrick pitched the last two innings. Kirsch had two hits and an RBI for Capital (7-4). Kyler Dixon had both of SC's hits.

Logan 3, Scott 2: Konner Lowe hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off victory at home to remain unbeaten.

Garrett Williamson collected a pair of hits for Logan, which scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Dylan Grant had two hits, including a home run, for Scott.

Charleston Catholic 10, Midland Trail 3: Jonah DiCocco struck out 14 in six innings and collected two hits for the Irish in the road win.

Mike Ferrell had three hits for Catholic (5-7), Gage Tawney hit a home run and drove in three runs and Jeff Reynolds had two RBIs. Larry Bigham doubled for Midland Trail (5-5).

Softball

Sissonville 9, Wayne 1: Madison Legg threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 14, and also collected two hits in the road win for the Indians.

Kaya Hampton and Abigail Bailey collected three hits for Sissonville, Gracelyn Hill had a pair of hits and three RBIs, and Taylor Oxley homered.

Elk Valley Christian 15, Calvary Baptist 7: EVC scored the last nine runs of the game to post the come-from-behind home win.

Myka Petry and Carlee Burdette both had four RBIs for Elk Valley Christian (7-1) and Kaylee Graham collected a triple and drove in two runs.

Cross Lanes Christian 3, Elk Valley Christian 2: Kiersten Edge struck out 16 and also hit a two-run homer to lift CLC to the road win. Carlee Burdette drove in a run for EVC (7-2).  

