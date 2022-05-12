Prep roundup: Hurricane baseball team downs Lewis County 6-3 Staff reports May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert Hoover plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 6-3 home win in a Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament game on Thursday.Will Bright, Colin Lindsay and Caleb Hackney all drove in a run for Hoover. Luke Davisson had three hits all three RBIs for Lewis County.Hoover advances to the sectional championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.The Huskies will play the winner of Friday evening’s game between No. 2 Braxton County and No. 3 Lewis County.Logan 7, Scott 0: The Wildcats scored all seven runs in the first inning and that was more than enough in the home win in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.Pitchers Dawson Maynard, Konnor Lowe and Ryan Roberts combined on the shutout for Logan (21-6). Lowe added two hits. Griffin Miller collected two hits for Scott.Scott will host Wayne in an elimination game on Friday. Logan will play the winner in the sectional championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Konnor Lowe Scott Sport Baseball Ryan Roberts Herbert Hoover Dawson Maynard Lewis County Game Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer DHHR deputy secretary lands legislative jobRyan Pritt: Golfer Alex Easthom goes from calamity to soaring highBluefield State, last 4-year WV public college, becomes university; WVSU, Glenville president pay approved"We're counting on Joe": Miner advocates press Manchin to support restoring black lung excise tax in budget reconciliation packagePrep track: GW's Wallace twins seek pole vault gloryPrep softball: Winfield edges Nitro 2-1 for first sectional title since 2011Jeff Swing: No easy solutions to homelessness in Charleston (Opinion)Dear Abby: Woman's long-held opinion of brother-in-law comes outTen incumbent lawmakers facing ouster from Legislature after primary electionPrep tennis, state tournament: Hurricane's Jacob Smolder shining as freshman