Juniors Bryson Rigney and Ethan Spolarich combined on a six-inning no-hitter, pitching Hurricane to a 11-1 home win over Parkersburg in prep baseball Saturday.
Rigney went the first five innings with Spolarich pitching the sixth. Spolarich also had three hits, including a home run, for Hurricane (12-1) and Luka Moore had a home run, a double and four RBIs.
Nitro 9, Chapmanville 4: The Wildcats scored at least two runs in each of the third through sixth innings to earn the home win.
Andrew Scarberry and Carter Jones both had two RBIs for Nitro (8-6) and Elijah Casto, Hagen Summers and Tyler Anderson each drove in a run. Brayden Little had two hits and an RBI for Chapmanville.
Greenbrier East 7, Ripley 6: Noah Hanna and Isiah Brooks both had a pair of hits and RBIs in the road win for the Spartans.
Logan Carr added two hits for Greenbrier East. Gage Songer had two RBIs for Ripley and Brett Haskins and Kaleb Swisher drove in a run each.
Softball
St. Albans 5, Lincoln County 1: Tayven Stephenson drove in two runs and struck out 13, only allowing three hits for the Red Dragons in the road win.
Also for undefeated St. Albans (15-0), Kendall Stoffel and Jillian Holley had a pair of hits and Gracie Payne had an RBI. Lincoln County falls to 9-3.
Sherman 3, Cabell Midland 2: Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Tide rallied to score three runs and earn the home win.
Hailea Skeens hit a two-run homer for Sherman (10-1) and Amber Maloskey drove in the other run. Madison McKaughan was 2 for 2 with a home run for Midland (13-4).