Logan remained undefeated with a 14-3 prep baseball win in five innings at home over Nitro on Saturday.
The Wildcats (6-0) scored in every at-bat, plating runs six in the first, two in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. Jake Ramey went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Konner Lowe went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Chad Burnette went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and Aiden Slack went 1 for 1 with two RBIs.
For Nitro, Noah Reed went 1 for 3 with a double and Kyle Gill went 2 for 3.
Herbert Hoover 8, Lewis County 3: The Huskies rode a solid pitching performance from starter Ryan Beasley to take the win over Lewis County.
Beasley pitched six innings, allowing one run and striking out 10. Will Bright and Andrew Rollyson went 2 for 3 and Grant Smith had two RBIs.
South Charleston 6, Clay County 3: Dustin Johnson pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out seven in the Black Eagles’ home win over Clay County.
Kyler Dixon went 2 for 4, Corbin Dixon went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Derek Sheffield went 1 for 4 with a double and Alex Parsons with 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Softball
St. Albans 6, Independence 0: Tayven Stephenson threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 with zero walks.
Jaden Conrad was 2 for 2 with a home run, triple and RBI for St. Albans (7-2) and Bailey Gilbert, Kayla Coffman and Ali Long all drove in a run.
St. Albans 21, Liberty Raleigh 0: Sydney Young was 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs and Jaden Conrad collected three hits and drove in four runs in the road win for the Red Dragons.
Tayven Stephenson had three hits, including a home run and a double, and two RBIs for SA (8-2). Kayla Coffman had two doubles and drove in four runs, Punkie Harper hit a home run and Ali Long had three hits.
South Charleston 8, Meigs 0: Alexia Scarberry was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Black Eagles pounded out 12 hits in the home win.
Caraline Dunn had two hits and two RBIs for SC, Sophia Frye drove in two runs and Hope Sizemore collected two hits and struck out 13 in five innings, allowing just one hit.
Woodrow Wilson 1, South Charleston 0: Aubrey Smallwood struck out 17, allowing just one hit in the shutout as the Flying Eagles won on the road.
Smallwood also drove in the lone run in the second inning. Alexia Scarberry was the tough-luck losing pitcher for SC, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out 14.
Herbert Hoover 12, Sherman 1: The Huskies scored 10 runs in the first three innings in rolling to the comfortable win at the Chapmanville Invitational.
Sydney Bright hit a grand slam for Hoover, Sydney Shamblin had two hits and three RBIs and Josi Fix had two hits and got the win pitching.
Charleston Catholic sweeps Montcalm: The Irish swept a doubleheader at home, defeating Montcalm 14-5 and 7-6.
The Irish scored 13 runs in the second inning in the first game. Aubrey McCoy was 4 for 4 with a triple, double and five RBIs for Catholic, Chloe Clark had two hits and three RBIs, and Maddie Morris struck out 10.
In the second game, Morris collected three hits, including a double and a triple for Catholic (7-6), Jules Veazey had three RBIs, and Cat Reehling had two hits and drove in two runs.
Friday’s late baseball
Man 4, Charleston Catholic 2: Caleb Blevins went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as visiting Man defeated Charleston Catholic.
Brady Hall-Montgomery tallied a pair of RBIs for the Hillbillies (5-2), who plated all four runs in the top of the second.
Gannon Morris went 2 for 4 and Gage Tawney tripled in a run for Catholic (2-6).
Spring Valley 9, South Charleston 2: Branson McCloud went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Timberwolves won on the road.
Grant Shumaker drove in two runs and Sam Booth and Bryson Hayton each collected two hits for Spring Valley (6-4).
Corbin Dixon went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Dustin Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double for the Black Eagles (0-8).