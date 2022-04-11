Prep roundup: Nitro softball blanks Sissonville 6-0 Staff report Apr 11, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lena Elkins fanned 13 and walked just one en route to a two-hit shutout as Nitro blanked Sissonville 6-0 in prep softball Monday in Sissonville.Nitro improves to 8-2, while the Indians drop to 10-3.The Wildcats piled up four runs in the top of the fourth — all coming with two outs — highlighted by a two-run double by Avery Sayre.Sayre finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs while Carly Mathes added two hits and Elkins and Chloe Beckner both doubled.This was the eighth meeting between the two teams since 2019 and the series is split at four games apiece. Prior to Monday’s contest, six of the last seven games were decided by one run and one game was decided by two runs.BaseballWinfield 12, Poca 1: The Generals scored four runs in the second and four runs in the sixth to put away host Poca in six innings.Dylan Kuhl went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Brycen Brown belted a two-run double, and Maddox Shafer went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI to lead Winfield (11-3).Preston Bonnett, Hunter Tusing, Kayden Edwards and Cole Richardson each singled for the Dots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tusing Sissonville Kayden Edwards Softball Baseball Sport Run Nitro Brycen Brown Trending Now Articles ArticlesStatehouse Beat: A Babydog prize that won't huntGoodwin outraises, outspends opponents in Charleston mayoral raceWV Treasurer touts state voucher program for education alternativesBoys basketball: McKneely tops All-Kanawha Valley TeamJustice, Crouch talk DHHR split amid Samples' departureUtility-scale solar proposals in West Virginia set back by market challenges, tough terrainThe state has enough money to start rebuilding Richwood schools. But the governor opposes giving it.Mukherjee to stay as Marshall University provost after national searchWVU football notebook: Good crowd, recruits watch Mountaineers scrimmageDear Abby: Support exists for those impacted by sex addiction