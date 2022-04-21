Chloe Beckner belted a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Nitro to a 1-0 prep softball win over Hurricane Thursday evening in Nitro.
The Wildcats improved to 13-4 on the season, while the Redskins slipped to 14-6.
Nitro starter Lena Elkins picked up the win in the circle, striking out 19 and allowing just two singles in a complete game.
The Wildcats had one away in the bottom of the ninth when Beckner blasted a shot to left-center field to give Nitro the victory.
Also for the Wildcats, Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 and Aris Miller and Savannah Cantley both doubled.
Reagan Boggess threw a complete game for Hurricane, allowing five hits and tallying just one strikeout. The Redskins’ defense was perfect, recording 24 putouts without an error.
Winfield 11, Poca 0: Maci Boggess went 2 for 3 with a double, a grand slam and four RBIs to help Winfield cruise to a win over visiting Poca.
Boggess also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out five in four innings to help the Generals improve to 13-3.
Kennedy Dean and Lola Baber each hit two-run homers and Georgia Moulder, Alex Hurley and Chloe Kimble all collected two hits for Winfield, which used a seven-run fourth inning to put Poca away for good.
The Dots dropped to 5-13.
Wednesday’s baseball
Nitro 8, Poca 2: The Wildcats pounded out 12 hits as they took down host Poca.
Noah Reed went 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, Hagen Summers went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Bryce Wolford drove in three runs on two hits for Nitro.
Hunter Tusing and Dominick Rogers each singled in a run for the Dots.