Chloe Beckner belted a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Nitro to a 1-0 prep softball win over Hurricane Thursday evening in Nitro.

The Wildcats improved to 13-4 on the season, while the Redskins slipped to 14-6.

Nitro starter Lena Elkins picked up the win in the circle, striking out 19 and allowing just two singles in a complete game.

The Wildcats had one away in the bottom of the ninth when Beckner blasted a shot to left-center field to give Nitro the victory.

Also for the Wildcats, Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 and Aris Miller and Savannah Cantley both doubled.

Reagan Boggess threw a complete game for Hurricane, allowing five hits and tallying just one strikeout. The Redskins’ defense was perfect, recording 24 putouts without an error.

Winfield 11, Poca 0: Maci Boggess went 2 for 3 with a double, a grand slam and four RBIs to help Winfield cruise to a win over visiting Poca.

Boggess also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out five in four innings to help the Generals improve to 13-3.

Kennedy Dean and Lola Baber each hit two-run homers and Georgia Moulder, Alex Hurley and Chloe Kimble all collected two hits for Winfield, which used a seven-run fourth inning to put Poca away for good.

The Dots dropped to 5-13.

Wednesday’s baseball

Nitro 8, Poca 2: The Wildcats pounded out 12 hits as they took down host Poca.

Noah Reed went 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI, Hagen Summers went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Bryce Wolford drove in three runs on two hits for Nitro.

Hunter Tusing and Dominick Rogers each singled in a run for the Dots.

