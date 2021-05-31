Monday's game
Nitro 7, Poca 3: Nitro scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and pull away for a win over Poca in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 baseball tournament opener in Nitro.
Nitro's Hagen Summers went 3 for 3, including a double, scored three runs, drove in two, stole a base and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for a save in relief of starter Andrew Scarberry, who picked up the win. Kyle Gill added two hits and two stolen bases for the Wildcats (13-9), who will face top-seeded Sissonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Landon Easter led Poca (2-17) with two hits and an RBI. The Dots will play in an elimination game Wednesday against the loser of Tuesday's Point Pleasant-Winfield game.