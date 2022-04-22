Lena Elkins pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as Nitro defeated Wayne 6-0 in prep softball Friday at Nitro.
Elkins would have had a perfect game if not for two Nitro errors that allowed Wayne batters to reach base.
The Wildcats scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth. Savannah Cantley tripled in a run and scored, Carly Mathes had a two-run single and Elkins, Aris Miller and Avery Sayer all had run-scoring hits.
Logan 7, Herbert Hoover 5: Logan jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held on for a win over visiting Herbert Hoover.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second. Chloe Bryant delivered a two-run triple for Logan and Taylor Noe, Lacy Curry and Addison Brumfield all had two hits.
Sydney Shamblin went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run for Hoover and Sydney Bright went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs.
Winfield 5, Lincoln County 4, 8 innings: Kennedy Schilling hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Generals (13-3) a home win over the Panthers (14-3).
Winfield struck first for a run in the bottom of the first, but Lincoln County answered with two runs in the bottom of the third.
On a full count with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Georgia Moulder hit a game-tying two-run single. She was 2 for 4 with three RBIs on the day. Kennedy Dean was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Ella Nelson was 2 for 3.
For the Panthers, Haleigh Adkins was 2 for 3 with a triple, Josie Bird had a double and two RBIs and Ryleigh Shull doubled.
Macy Boggess struck out 10 batters for the Generals.
Friday’s baseball
Wheeling Central Catholic 14, Charleston Catholic 1, 5 innings: The Maroon Knights (4-5) scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth to take a commanding 14-1 win over the Irish (6-10).
Michael Topfer was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Wheeling Central Catholic while Ben Foster had a double and two RBIs. Michael Ferrell had a double for the Irish.
Thursday’s baseball
Charleston Catholic 3, Greater Beckley Christian 0: Jonah DiCocco struck out 15 en route to a three-hit shutout as the Irish blanked host Greater Beckley Christian.
Luke Blaydes went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, Michael Ferrell went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and DiCocco added two hits for Catholic (6-9).
Maverick Harper doubled for the Crusaders (7-9).
Winfield 7, Wayne 3: Karson Frye crushed a two-run home run to power Winfield past the visiting Pioneers.
Jaxson Cunningham went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Brett Bumgarner and Maddox Shafer each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Kaleb Henson knocked in a run for the Generals (14-5).
Logan Prater went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Levi Cassidy tripled to lead Wayne.
Thursday’s softball
Herbert Hoover 10, St. Albans 1: The Huskies plated four runs in the first inning and five in the third to put away visiting St. Albans.
Sydney Shamblin and Grayson Buckner both went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Abby Hanson went 2 for 2 with a triple, and Caroline Woody, Sydney Bright, Brooklyn Huffman and Kirsten Wehrle each tallied an RBI for Hoover (13-2), which pounded out 10 hits.
Sydney Young went 2 for 2 with a double, a home run, and an RBI to lead the Red Dragons (16-3), who snapped a 10-game winning streak.
Sissonville 13, Wayne 0: Taylor Oxley hit a grand slam and Gracelyn Hill went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs as Sissonville won at home in five innings.
Madison Legg picked up the win in the circle, striking out nine on her way to a one-hit shutout.
Also for the Indians, Kaya Hampton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Emma Meade drove in a run. Legg went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Kaliah Merritt singled for the Pioneers.