Rosters and coaches for the 2022 North-South Football Classic were announced on Tuesday evening.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess will lead the South Cardinals with Musselman coach Brian Thomas coaching the North Bears in the game that will kick off at noon on June 11 at South Charleston High School. The contest will air on WCHS.
"We're excited to have two great coaching staffs and teams for this year's North-South Football Classic," game director Bob Mullett said.
Helping Dingess out with the South squad will be Huntington coach Billy Seals as well as Huntington assistant Ray Brooks and Spring Valley assistant Trevor Stacy. Moorefield coach Matt Altobello, Roane County coach Paul Burdette and Hampshire coach Aaron Rule complete the north staff.
Eight Kanawha Valley players representing seven schools are scheduled to participate. Both Drew Clendinin and Dalton Jones will represent Buffalo High School with South Charleston (Nijil Amburgy), Herbert Hoover (Devin Hatfield), George Washington (Brace Mullett), Capital (Brayden Slack), Winfield (Bryson Tate) and Riverside (Elijah Williams) each getting one player in.
Monday's baseball
Winfield 6, Chapmanville 5: Winfield scored in the bottom of the eighth as the Generals held on for a home win.
Karson Frye went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Dylan Kuhl smacked a two-run triple, and Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Winfield.
Evan Plumley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brody Dalton had an RBI double for the Tigers (5-3).
Sissonville 14, Buffalo 9: Eli Simonton went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs as the Indians outlasted visiting Buffalo.
Colten Carpenter went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Nate Simonton hit a two-run double and Steve Loftis went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Sissonville (6-3).
Bryce Downey went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to pace the Bison (5-3), while Anthony Prichard smacked a two-run double and Brady Kidd drove in three runs.
Charleston Catholic 4, Roane County 2: Jonah DiCocco struck out 14 as the Irish picked up a road win.
Luke Blaydes, Jeff Reynolds and Aiden Smith each had an RBI and DiCocco went 3 for 4 with a double for Catholic (3-6).
Andrew Scafello had an RBI for the Raiders.
Monday's softball
Sissonville 5, Chapmanville 3: Gracelyn Hill went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs as Sissonville held off the visiting Tigers.
Kenzie Raines went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Taylor Oxley collected two hits and Alyssa Soblit drove in a run for the Indians (7-2).
Jayanna Dingess went 1 for 2 with a homer and an RBI to lead Chapmanville, while Baylee Belcher knocked in a run and Ashleigh Mahon added a double.