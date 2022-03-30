Freshman Punkie Harper hit two home runs, added a third hit and drove in four runs in leading St. Albans to a 6-0 prep softball win over visiting Woodrow Wilson Tuesday night.
Also for St. Albans (6-1), junior Tayven Stephenson hit a home run and a double and struck out 15 Woodrow Wilson batters while only allowing two hits.
Sissonville 7, Point Pleasant 0: Gracelyn Hill and Abigail Bailey both hit home runs and had a pair of hits for the Indians in the road win.
Taylor Oxley hit a double and had three RBIs for Sissonville and Kaya Hampton and MaKenzie Raines both collected two hits.
Nitro 7, Chapmanville 0: Lena Elkins struck out 14 in the shutout and also collected three hits and three RBIs in the home win for the Wildcats.
Carly Mathes added two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Nitro, Chloe Beckner hit a home run, and Aris Miller collected two hits.
Herbert Hoover 13, Scott 1: Sydney Shamblin collected two hits and drove in three runs as the Huskies pounded out 13 hits in the road win.
Sydney Bright had two hits and two RBIs for Hoover, Grayson Buckner also drove in two runs and Brooklyn Huffman hit a home run and had two RBIs. Dailan Adkins doubled for Scott.
Cross Lanes Christian sweeps Charleston Catholic: CLC won both games of a doubleheader on the road, defeating the Irish 13-5 and 8-0.
For Cross Lanes Christian (4-2), Kiersten Edge hit a home run, two triples and drove in four runs in the first game and added three RBIs in the second game.
Jordan Ellison was 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the first game and added two hits in the second game for CLC. Maddie Morris collected three hits, including a double, for Charleston Catholic (5-4).
Capital 9, Princeton 3: Reagan Clendenin led the Cougars' 14-hit attack with three doubles and three RBIs.
Skylar Bishop, Maggie Rose, Nadia Davis and Eli Pena each added two hits for Capital. Allison Webb was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits.
Tuesday baseball
Charleston Catholic 5, Greater Beckley Christian 3: Irish pitchers Jonah DiCocco and Luke Blaydes combined to strike out 14 batters in the home win.
Vincent Scalzo had a pair of hits, including a triple, for Catholic (2-4). Reece Patterson and Will Graham had two hits for Greater Beckley Christian.
Sissonville 4, Scott 2: Nathaniel Simonton drove in two runs with a double in the first inning to get the Indians off to a good start in the home win.
Isaiah Ramsey pitched a complete game for Sissonville, allowing just five hits and struck out eight. Dylan Grant collected a pair of hits for Scott.
Winfield 15, Wayne 6: The Generals scored runs in six of the seven innings in earning the slugfest win on the road.
Jaxson Cunningham and Dylan Kuhl both had three hits for Winfield, Kaleb Henson drove in three runs, and Brett Bumgarner and Quincy Miller drove in two runs each. Brayden Jackson had two RBIs for Wayne.
Local youth baseball clinic
The Buffalo baseball coaching staff is conducting a Baseball Drills for Skills Clinic on Saturday, August 2, at Buffalo high school.
Ages 5-9 will start at 8:30 a.m. with ages 10-13 at 12:30 p.m. Both sessions will run for three hours. Cost per participant is $40.