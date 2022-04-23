Nitro pitcher Noah Reed had a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings before having to leave the game due to pitch count in the 10-1 road win by the Wildcats over Scott in prep baseball Saturday.
Reed struck out nine and allowed eight walks before totaling 113 pitches. After the pitching change and one out away from the no-hitter, Scott’s Cooper Martin hit a solo home run.
Hayden Summers had two hits and three RBIs for Nitro.
Cabell Midland 9, South Charleston 0: Robert Bell and Jackson Fetty combined for the shutout, scattering just three hits in the road win for the Knights.
Sam Sowards had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Midland. Corbin Dixon doubled for South Charleston.
Friday baseball
Huntington 7, Sissonville 2: Huntington (13-4) broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second with two runs and Sissonville (12-5) responded with two runs of its own to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the third. The Highlanders, though, scored five unanswered runs to take thewin.
For the Highlanders, Lukas Conn was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Gabriel Carter was 2 for 3 with a home run.
For Sissonville, Isaiah Ramsey was 3 for 3.
Ethan Jeffery was the winning pitcher as he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out five. Ramsey was the losing pitcher as he allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in his 5 1/3 innings.
Winfield 6, Nitro 2: The Generals scored two runs in the first inning and two in the second and that’s all they needed as they downed Nitro 6-2 at Nitro High.
For Winfield, Brett Bumgarner was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Brycen Brown was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Dylan Kuhl was 2 for 5 with an RBI, Brayton Boggs was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kaleb Henson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
For Nitro, Kyle Gill was 2 for 3 with a double, Samuel Buckner was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Carter Jones was 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Herbert Hoover 9, Wayne 3: Ryan Beasley pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out nine in the Huskies’ home win over Wayne.
The Huskies (10-5) racked up 13 hits. Landon Bounds was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Will Bright was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Grant Smith was 2 for 4 with two doubles, Beasley was 2 for 3 with a triple and Nate Gurski was 2 for 2.
For Wayne (7-10), Parker Adkins doubled and had two RBIs.
Friday softball
Sissonville 8, Ripley 7: Sissonville scored two runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 7-6 deficit and pick up the road win.
After Ripley scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-5 lead, Sissonville pitcher Madison Legg kept the Vikings off the board the rest of the way to pick up the win.
Autumn Bailey had a home run and three RBIs for Sissonville and Kaya Hampton, Taylor Oxley, Ana Soblit and Emma Meade each had two hits for the Indians. Cassidy Cummings had a home run and three RBIs for Ripley and Kaitlyn Swisher had two doubles for the Vikings.
Lacrosse
George Washington 9, Wheeling Central 7: Garrett Curry tallied five goals in leading the Patriots to the road win, their first victory over the Maroon Knights since 2017.
Devlin Daugherty added a goal and two assists for GW and Ethan Tyler collected 10 saves. Braxton Anderson scored three goals for Wheeling Central.