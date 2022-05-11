Host Ripley scored 10 unanswered runs after Hurricane took a 2-0 lead and the Vikings went on to a 10-2 win over the Redskins in five innings to clinch the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 softball title Wednesday night in Ripley.
The win sends the Vikings (14-12) into next week’s best-of-three Region 3 tournament against Section 1 champion Lincoln County.
It was the third meeting of the top two seeds in the sectional. No. 2 Hurricane won 14-6 last week but No. 1 Ripley answered with a 9-8 win Tuesday to force the deciding game.
Reagan Boggess had a two-run single to give Hurricane (20-9) a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but Ripley answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third inning and five in the fourth to wrap up the game in five innings via the mercy rule.
Sidney Varney got the pitching win for Ripley and went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ellie Hershey was 2 for 2 with a double, home run and two RBI and Madison Parsons also had a two-run home run for the Vikings.
Baseball
Sissonville 5, Nitro 3: Collin Cottrell struck out nine in a complete game to help Sissonville hold off visiting Nitro in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
Sissonville advances to the sectional championship game Monday. Nitro plays Friday against a team to be determined.
Isaiah Ramsey, Stevie Loftis, Eli Simonton and Nathan Simonton each tallied an RBI for the Indians.
Hagen Summers went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kyle Gill and Issac Elkins each collected two hits for the Wildcats.