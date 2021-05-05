Evan Sayre allowed one run on five hits and struck out four in a complete game as Charleston Catholic picked up a 3-1 prep baseball win over Capital Wednesday in Institute.
The Irish earned their second straight victory and improve to 9-4 on the season, while Capital falls to 4-8.
Thomas Rennie recorded two RBIs and JW Armstrong tripled for Catholic. Cam Kirsch and Owen Moore each went 2 for 3 and Chris Crowder doubled for the Cougars.
St. Albans 14, Riverside 2: Garrett Comer went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as St. Albans won via the mercy rule over visiting Riverside in five innings.
Trent Short and Jaxon Holbert each knocked in two runs for the Red Dragons. SA starter William Campbell got the win, allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out four against three walks in five innings.
Elijah Petry went 2 for 2 with a double and Mark Knapp tallied an RBI for the Warriors.
Buffalo 11, Ravenswood 7: Caleb Nutter struck out 12 in four innings to help Buffalo to a home win.
David Whittington went 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, Logan Cook went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Nutter and Jacob Painter each collected two hits for the Bison (8-2). Cameron Taylor went 2 for 5 with a double for the Red Devils.