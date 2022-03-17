Alexia Scarberry struck out 13 and allowed just one walk en route to a five-inning no-hitter as South Charleston blanked visiting Greenbrier East 8-0 Thursday in prep softball.
Scarberry also collected two hits and drove in three runs for SC (1-0), while Sophia Frye went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Hallie Dinklocker went 3 for 3 with an RBI for SC (1-0).
Greenbrier East falls to 0-1.
Sissonville 11, Cabell Midland 1: Kaya Hampton went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs as Sissonville opened its season with a win over visiting Cabell Midland in five innings.
Also for the Indians (1-0), MaKenzie Raines went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Emma Meade and Gracelyn Hill each collected two hits and knocked in a run.
Mikayla Baker went 2 for 3 to lead the Knights (0-1).
Baseball
Hurricane 24, Ripley 5: Luka Moore went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs as host Hurricane took down the Vikings in five innings.
Ethan Spolarich went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Redskins (2-0), while Quarrier Phillips tallied two doubles and two RBIs and Bryson Rigney went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Hurricane cranked out 21 hits on the evening.
Alec Vance went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Ripley (0-1) and Colton Pepper and Cade Goode each drove in a run.
Winfield 15, Point Pleasant 3: Winfield piled up 13 runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings as the Generals put away host Point Pleasant in five innings.
Brycen Brown went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Dylan Kuhl drove in two runs on two hits and Jon Alderman tallied two RBIs for Winfield (2-0).
Casey Killingsworth went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Point (0-1).
Wednesday’s late baseball game
Winfield 8, George Washington 5: Leading 5-4 in the sixth inning, the Generals plated three insurance runs to earn the road win.
Dylan Kuhl and Brayton Boggs both had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Winfield. For GW, Kamden Snyder was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Cam Reed drove in a pair of runs.