Left-hander Collin Cottrell fired a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts Monday to keep Sissonville alive in the Class AA baseball sectionals with a 1-0 win against visiting Point Pleasant.
Cottrell needed just 77 pitches to hurl a complete game.
Each team now has one loss in the double-elimination event. The top-seeded Indians (20-5) and No. 2 seed Black Knights (19-8) play the decisive game at 6 p,m. Tuesday in Sissonville.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Sissonville scratched out a run. Colten Carpenter led off getting hit by a Joel Beattie pitch and went to third on Brayden Perdue’s single. One out later, No. 9 hitter Tristan Portz bounced a ball back up the middle that deflected off Beattie for a single, scoring Carpenter with the game’s lone run.
Hunter Montgomery went 2 for 3 with a double for the Indians. Hunter Lilly was 2 for 3 for Point. Beattie worked all six innings, allowing five hits with six K’s.