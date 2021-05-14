Jacob Smith struck out 10 and allowed just two runs on six hits as Buffalo earned an 8-2 prep baseball win over visiting Poca Friday in Buffalo.
Smith helped his cause, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Caleb Nutter went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Bryce Downey, Jacob Painter, and Seth Landers each collected two hits for the Bison (11-3).
Dominic Rogers tallied two hits for the Dots.
Sissonville 4, Robert C. Byrd 0: Collin Cottrell struck out 10 en route to a seven-hit shutout as Sissonville blanked Robert C. Byrd on the road.
Isaiah Ramsey went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs, while Brayden Perdue went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Stevie Loftis collected two hits for the Indians.
Grant Lowther and Francis Lopez each tallied two hits for RCB.
Softball
Charleston Catholic sweeps Hannan: Hannah Casey drove in nine runs on the evening as Charleston Catholic swept a doubleheader from visiting Hannan. The Irish won the first game 17-3, before churning out an 18-10 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, Casey went 1 for 2 with four RBIs for Catholic, while Alexandria Macia went 2 for 2 with four RBIs.The Irish scored 12 runs over the second and third innings to pull away.
In the second game, Casey went 2 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs as Catholic cranked out 12 hits. Also for the Irish (5-14), Aubrey McCoy went 5 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Alyse Hopkins drove in two runs on two hits.
Halie Johnson led Hannan, going 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Ripley 5, Sissonville 3: Ripley tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to escape with a road win.
Jillyane Butler stroked a two-run single for the Vikings, while Grace Walsh went 2 for 4 with a double, and Kyra Winter, Kaitlyn Swisher, and Aalayi Baldwin each drove in a run.
For Sissonville, Kaya Hampton went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Taylor Oxley went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Alyssa Soblit knocked in a run.
Cross Lanes Christian 11, Elk Valley Christian 5: Kiersten Edge went 2 for 2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to power Cross Lanes Christian to a home win.
Madison Parsons doubled in two runs for Cross Lanes. Carly Burdette went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and an RBI and Gracie Frame went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Elk Valley (7-3).
Thursday’s late softball
Parkersburg 7, Capital 6: Parkersburg plated a run in the top of the seventh to escape with a road win.
Emily Allen went 3 for 3 with two home runs and two RBIs, Haylee Williams knocked in two runs and Meghan Lauderman and Brenna Miller each collected two hits for the Big Reds. For Capital, Allyson Webb drove in two runs, Alaina Wilson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Madison Sedosky went 3 for 4.
Wahama 9, Ravenswood 0: Mikie Lieving struck out 10 en route to a six-hit shutout as Wahama blanked host Ravenswood in five innings.
Tori VanMatre and Amber Wolfe each drove in three runs on two hits, Emma Gibbs went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Lauren Noble went 2 for 4 with a double for the White Falcons. Hattie Jo Kennedy collected two hits for the Red Devils.