South Charleston scored two runs in the first and second innings and Black Eagles pitcher Alexia Scarberry made it hold up in a 4-1 home win over Parkersburg South in prep softball Thursday.
Scarberry went the distance for SC, striking out 13 and allowed just one run in the seventh inning to halt the shutout. Hallie Dinklocker had two hits and two RBIs for the Black Eagles.
Wednesday’s baseball
Hurricane 17, Spring Valley 5: Ethan Spolarich went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs as host Hurricane won in five innings.
Bryson Rigney went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs, Owen Gress went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Braden Sloan drove in three runs for the Redskins (15-3), who extended their winning streak to seven games.
Sam Booth and Johnathan Stollings each hit two-run homers for the Timberwolves (11-5) and Sam Shy doubled.
Buffalo 6, Herbert Hoover 2: Caleb Nutter struck out 11 and allowed just four hits as Buffalo beat the visiting Huskies.
Bryce Downey went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Jonah Wilfong hit a two-run double for the Bison (7-5).
Ryan Beasley hit a triple and Andrew Rollyson doubled to lead Hoover (7-4), which snapped a four-game winning streak.
Wahama 7, Charleston Catholic 2: Ethan Barnitz and Logan Roach each drove in two runs as the White Falcons (9-2) topped the Irish (4-3) in Mason. Hayden Lloyd had three hits and Trey Ohlinger two. Aaron Henry was the winning pitcher.
Wednesday’s softball
South Charleston 12, Riverside 0: Hope Sizemore struck out eight en route to a one-hitter as South Charleston rolled to a road win in four innings.
Hallie Dinklocker went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Alexia Scarberry stroked a two-run double, Caraline Dunn went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Emma Falbo drove in two runs for the Black Eagles (11-2).
Maci White singled for the only hit for the Warriors (4-12).
Winfield 7, Wahama 1: Maci Boggess struck out eight and surrendered just four hits to help host Winfield hand Wahama its first loss of the season, ending the White Falcons’ 39-game win streak that dates back to 2019.
Georgia Moulder went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Generals (10-3), while Kennedy Dean went 2 for 4 with a double and Chloe Kimble collected two hits.
Mikie Lieving doubled for the White Falcons (12-1).