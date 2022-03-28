Trailing 2-1, South Charleston scored three runs in the second inning and four more in the third inning to earn a 8-3 road win over Greenbrier East in prep softball on Tuesday.
Caraline Dunn collected a pair of hits and drove in two runs for the Black Eagles and Alexia Scarberry struck out eight batters. Olivia Plybon had two RBIs for Greenbrier East.
Monday's baseball game
Logan 12, Poca 0: Dawson Maynard and Jake Ramey each drove in three runs as Logan put away visiting Poca in five innings.
Chase Hatfield and Cole Blankenship tallied two RBIs apiece and Carson Kirk went 2 for 2 for the Wildcats (3-0).
Preston Bonnett singled to lead the Dots (0-5).
Monday's softball games
South Charleston 10, Tug Valley 0: Hope Sizemore struck out 10 and allowed just three hits en route to a shutout as the Black Eagles blanked host Tug Valley.
Tori Wells went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Hallie Dinklocker went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Caraline Dunn went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for South Charleston (6-0). Sizemore helped her cause, going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Megan Griffey went 2 for 3 to lead Tug Valley.
Winfield 17, Independence 2: Kennedy Dean went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs as Winfield won at home in three innings to remain unbeaten.
Alex Hurley doubled in two runs for the Generals (7-0) while Macy Boggess, Lola Baber, Chloe Kimble and Kristen Hensley each collected two hits.
Kendall Martin singled in a run for the Patriots (6-1).
Sissonville 9, Riverside 1: Madison Legg struck out eight and gave up just one run on two hits as host Sissonville won in five innings.
Gracelyn Hill went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Alyssa Soblit drove in two runs on two hits and Kaya Hampton went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI for the Indians (5-1).
Maci White and Emma Pauley each singled for the Warriors.