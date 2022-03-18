Brady Williams had a home run and two RBIs to lead St. Albans to a season-opening 5-4 prep baseball win over Scott at St. Albans on Friday.
Garrett Comer went 2 for 4 and Carson McCoy had a double and two RBIs for the Red Dragons.
Griffin Miller went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead Scott (1-1) while Hunter Nujll and Luke Knight both had two hits for the Skyhawks.
Hurricane 10, Parkersburg South 0: Ismael Borrero struck out eight en route to a five-inning no-hitter as host Hurricane blanked the visiting Patriots.
Chase Hager went 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Ethan Spolarich went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Bryson Rigney ripped a two-run double for the Redskins (3-0), who collected 10 hits.
South slips to 0-1.
Softball
St. Albans 8, Huntington 0: Punkie Harper went 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs as St. Albans opened its season with a road win.
Sydney Young went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and Jaden Conrad went 3 for 4 with a triple for the Red Dragons (1-0). SA starter Tayven Stephenson picked up the win, striking out nine and allowing just two hits in a complete game.
Amillia Howard singled for the Highlanders (0-3).
Thursday’s softball
CATHOLIC SWEEPS VAN: Charleston Catholic opened the season with a sweep of visiting Van, winning by scores of 10-9 and 10-5.
The Irish (2-0) scored the winning run in the first game on a bases-loaded walk by Chloe Clark in the bottom of the seventh inning. Aubrey McCoy had two hits and four RBIs for Catholic and pitcher Maddie Morris recorded 13 strikeouts.
Morris also got the win in the second game and McCoy went 4 for 5 with three RBIs. Emily Divers had two hits and two RBIs.