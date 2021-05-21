St. Albans plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to outlast visiting Oak Hill 6-5 in prep baseball.
Trent Short drove in two runs, Jamison McDaniel went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Will Campbell and Tyson Burke each drove in a run for the Red Dragons (17-5).
Tyreece Nelson hit a three-run homer for the Red Devils (6-7) and Jacob Ward had an RBI.
Charleston Catholic 12, James Monroe 2: Liam McGinley went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as visiting Charleston Catholic won in five innings to improve to 17-6.
Gannon Morris went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Jake Hufford drove in two runs and Evan Sayre doubled for the Irish. Cody Moore went 3 for 3 with a double and Brendan Hale doubled for James Monroe (10-8).
Hurricane 11, George Washington 1: Bryson Rigney went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as Hurricane beat the visiting Patriots in five innings.
Quarrier Phillips drove in three runs, Damian Witty smacked a two-run double and Joel Gardner and Cameron Carney each had an RBI for the Redskins. Grant Smith doubled for GW.
Ripley 8, Riverside 2: Ripley rapped out 17 hits as it took down host Riverside.
Kaleb Swisher went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Gage Songer and Colton Pepper each recorded a two-run double and Isaiah Casto and Andrew Manley both collected two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.
Jake Walker and Nate Davis each went 2 for 3 for the Warriors.
Logan 9, Winfield 2: Dawson Maynard struck out 12 in a complete game to lead Logan past visiting Winfield.
Tyler Fenwick, Jake Ramey and Ryan Roberts each drove in two runs for the Wildcats (13-4), while Maynard collected two doubles and Korbin Bostic and Garrett Williamson each went 2 for 3.
Softball
Sherman 6, Logan 3: Sherman used a four-run fifth inning to put away the visiting Wildcats.
Hailea Skeens drove in three runs, Bailey Lafferty went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Chelsey Thompson tallied two hits for the Tide (11-2). Taylor Noe went 2 for 4 for Logan.
Winfield 9, Lincoln County 4: Kenzie Hale went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Winfield to a home win.
Georgia Moulder went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Maci Boggess went 2 for 4 with a double and Lola Baber and Kennedy Dean each doubled for the Generals (15-2). Boggess got the win in the circle, striking out 10 against two walks in a complete game. Josie Bird went 2 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs for the Panthers (15-5).
Cheerleading
ALL-CARDINAL: The All-Cardinal Conference cheer teams were announced Friday.
Kaylee Tomblin (Chapmanville), Courtney Graley (Poca), Emma Miller (Winfield), Kennedy Fox (Herbert Hoover), Hailey Skeen (Sissonville), Anna Fry (Wayne), Emily Scipio (Nitro), Carlie Doczi (Scott), and McKenzie Akers (Logan) were all first-team selections.
Katelyn Woody (Chapmanville), Logan Holbert (Poca), Bri Hutchinson (Winfield), Lexie Ramos (Hoover), Brooke Elmore (Hoover), Kendal Given (Sissonville), Jaci Atkins (Wayne), Sarah Aman (Nitro), Ashley Day (Scott) and Anna Holstein (Logan) were all named to the second team.
Honorable mention nominees include: Haylee Webb (Chapmanville), Sidney Walls (Poca), Kylee Huffman (Winfield), Emma Crouch (Winfield), Haley Fragale (Hoover), Madison Petry (Sissonville), Elora Spradlin (Wayne), Madi McCloud (Scott), Halle Keene (Logan), and Chloe Smith (Logan).
Thursday’s baseball
Herbert Hoover 4, Nitro 3: Herbert Hoover trailed 3-0 in the sixth but rallied to score three runs to tie it and then scored the winning run in the eighth to defeat Nitro.
Ryan Elkins was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Brayden Rollyson collected two hits for Hoover. Jack Callicoat drove in two runs for Nitro.
Buffalo 10, Van 0: Jacob Painter threw a six-inning shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out 11 in the home win for the Bison.
Seth Landers was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Buffalo (14-4), Jacob Smith was 3 for 3 with two doubles and Painter, Caleb Nutter and Nick Roy all had two hits.
Hurricane 11, Woodrow Wilson 0: Damian Witty and Reece Sutphin combined on the shutout for the Redskins in the home win.
At the plate for Hurricane, Joel Gardner had two hits and three RBIs and Bryson Rigney and Cameron Carney drove in two runs each.
Logan 8, Chapmanville 2: Aiden Slack had two hits and three RBIs and the Wildcats scored five runs in the third inning for the home win.
Garrett Williamson, Konner Lowe and Carson Kirk all had two hits each for Logan (11-4) and Dawson Maynard drove in two runs. Evan Plumley had two hits and two RBIs for Chapmanville.
Thursday’s softball
Buffalo sweeps Williamstown: The Bison swept a road doubleheader over the Yellow Jackets, winning 12-3 in the first game and 8-0 in the second game.
In the first game, Abbie Darnley hit a three-run homer for Buffalo, Katie Darnley had three hits and Alex Hill, Rachel Affolter and Hailee Sheridan all had two RBIs. Kamryn Haynes had two hits and two RBIs for Williamstown.
Kimmi Dillman threw the five-inning shutout in the second game for Buffalo, allowing just two hits. Riley Russell was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Bison and Whitney Good collected two hits.
Wahama 2, Tug Valley 1: Mikie Lieving threw 10 innings, allowing just one run on four hits to go along with 13 strikeouts in the home win for the White Falcons.
Lieving hit a home run, as did Deborah Miller, to provide the runs for Wahama. Autumn Hall was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Tug Valley, hurling a complete game and only allowing two runs.
Oak Hill 5, Capital 4: Oak Hill pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge visiting Capital.
Kaylee Mann went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Annie Johnson crushed a two-run homer and Nikki Holbrook and Skylar Richards each turned in an RBI for Oak Hill.
Skylar Bishop went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Maggie Rose drove in a run on two hits and Madison Sedosky had an RBI for the Cougars.
Sissonville 19, Wayne 0: Madison Legg struck out eight in three perfect innings and Taylor Oxley drove in four runs as Sissonville beat host Wayne in three innings.
Oxley finished 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Abigail Bailey and Autumn Bailey each knocked in three runs, and Gracelyn Hill went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Indians, who cranked out 12 hits.