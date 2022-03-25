Punkie Harper went 3 for 3, including a two-run triple in the third inning, to lead St. Albans to a 3-1 win over Nitro in the prep softball Duerring Cup Friday at Little Creek Park.
Tayven Stephenson got the win for the Red Dragons (4-1), hurling a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Lena Elkins struck out 12 for Nitro (2-2)
Charleston Catholic 15, Calvary Baptist 0: Maddie Morris pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts to lead the Charleston Catholic softball team to a 15-0 win over Cavalry Baptist Friday in Hurricane.
Aubrey McCoy went 2 for 3 with a home run and Morris and Telina Williams also had two hits apiece for Catholic (3-2).
Thursday’s baseball
Winfield 13, George Washington 10: The Generals scored in every inning and outlasted the Patriots in a slugfest for the home win.
Kaleb Henson was 3 for 4 for Winfield and Brett Bumgarner and Quincy Miller both had two hits. Isaac McCallister had three RBIs for GW and Kamden Snyder, Cam Reed and Jaeden Anderson all had two hits.
Capital 10, Lincoln County 3: Evan Wilson struck out 17 batters in six innings and the Cougars scored the last nine runs of the game to earn the road win.
Cameron Kirsch had a pair of hits and three RBIs for Capital (2-0) and Noah Lawson hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Also for the Cougars, Garrett Stuck, Johnny Kirkpatrick and Jaylen Symms had two hits each.
Herbert Hoover 23, Charleston Catholic 1: The Huskies pounded out 22 hits and scored 10 runs in both the second and third innings for the road win.
Grant Smith was 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Hoover (2-1) and Will Bright collected three hits and three RBIs. Also for the Huskies, Cole Clendenin had three hits and Dylan Schafer drove in three runs.
Gannon Morris collected two hits, including a double, for Catholic (0-2).
Riverside 12, South Charleston 2: Alex Wilson, Braden Bondurant and Mark Knapp each collected two hits as Riverside picked up a six-inning road win.
Jon Graves and Wilson each drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors (2-2). Max Workman went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI to lead the Black Eagles (0-5).