The St. Albans softball team won two games in much different fashion Saturday in the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland, Kentucky, defeating Ironton (Ohio) 13-12 and Boyle County (Ky.) 2-1.
Against Ironton, Punkie Harper hit two home runs for St. Albans, Sydney Young had a triple, double and four RBIs and Tayven Stephenson drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning.
Stephenson pitched a complete game against Boyle County, striking out 15, and also provided all the runs the Red Dragons (15-2) would need, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Spring Valley 4, Hurricane 3: Sydney Turner hit a walk-off single to give Spring Valley a victory over visiting Hurricane.
Turner, a freshman, smacked a 2-2 pitch to make a winner of Madison Pitts.
The Redskins led 3-1 in the sixth inning before Raelyn Adkins smashed a two-run home run.
Saturday baseball
Herbert Hoover 16, Liberty Harrison 3: The Huskies plated six runs in the fourth inning and nine more in the fifth inning to earn the road win.
Will Bright had three hits and four RBIs for Hoover, Nate Gurski also delivered three hits, and Ryan Beasley and Cole Clendenin drove in three runs each.
Wahama 9, Nitro 4: The Wildcats scored the first three runs of the game, but it was all White Falcons after that in earning the home win.
Logan Roach had three hits for Wahama, including a triple and a double, and Aaron Henry drove in two runs. Hagen Summers was 3 for 4 for Nitro.
Friday baseball
Buffalo 11, South Charleston 1: Sophomore Brady Kidd went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in leading the Bison to the home win.
Seth Landers and Jacob Painter both collected a pair of hits for Buffalo (8-6) and Anthony Pitchford had three RBIs. Kyler Dixon and Corbin Dixon doubled for SC.
Scott 4, Winfield 3: Hunter Null pitched a complete game, scattering four hits while striking out nine in the home win for the Skyhawks.
Dylan Grant and Austin Light drove in a run for Scott. Jaxson Cunningham had an RBI for Winfield.
St. Albans 9, Parkersburg South 4: Brady Williams was 3 for 3 and the Red Dragons pounded out 13 hits in the home win in the Ed Carter Memorial Tournament.
Will Campbell and Ryker Parker had two RBIs each for St. Albans (13-1) and Jordan Mosley had two hits, including a home run.
Nitro 10, Lincoln County 8: The Wildcats led by six in the sixth inning and held on for the home victory over the Panthers.
Hagen Summers had two hits for Nitro and Barrett Van Camp delivered two RBIs. Aiden McCloud collected three hits for Lincoln County.
Friday softball
St. Albans 7, Franklin County (Ky.) 0: Tayven Stephenson (5 innings) and Punkie Harper (2 innings) combined for the shutout for the Red Dragons in the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland, Kentucky.
Stephenson had three hits and struck out 11 for St. Albans (13-2), Boom Coffman homered and drove in two runs, and Harper collected two doubles and two RBIs.
Johnson Central 7, Nitro 5: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-1 lead and held on for the win in the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland.
Clara Blair had two RBIs for Johnson Central. Savannah Cantley drove in a pair of runs for Nitro.