Ava Bentley went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and St. Albans used a strong fifth inning to notch an 8-2 prep softball win over host George Washington Monday in South Hills.
GW’s Kensy Thomas notched an RBI single and the Patriots capitalized on an early St. Albans error to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
St. Albans answered in the third, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs to take the lead for good.
Punkie Harper went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ali Long went 2 for 3 with a double for the Red Dragons (9-2). SA starter Tayven Stephenson tallied eight strikeouts, including six over the final three innings, against just one walk.
Thomas finished 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Patriots (3-7).
Elk Valley Christian 12, Hannan 5: Elk Valley plated six runs in the bottom of the third to put away visiting Hannan.
Emily Swor went 2 for 2 with five RBIs and Avery Evans drove in three runs for Elk Valley (5-1).
Heaven Perry went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Hannan.
Saturday’s softball games
Cross Lanes Christian sweeps Grace Christian: Cross Lanes Christian swept a doubleheader from visiting Grace Christian, winning the first game 16-8 before cruising to an 18-0 win in three innings in the nightcap.
The Warriors’ Kiersten Edge hit a grand slam in both games and finished the day 4 for 5 with a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs. She also struck out seven and walked two in three innings en route to a no-hitter in the second game.
Cross Lanes improves to 7-2.
Baseball
Herbert Hoover 13, Poca 3: Caleb Hackney and Colin Lindsay each drove in three runs to help host Herbert Hoover take down Poca in five innings.
Cole Clendenin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Will Bright went 2 for 2 with a double for the Huskies (6-3). Bright picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight in five innings.
AJ Dunbar and Cole Richards each drove in a run for the Dots.