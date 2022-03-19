Jaden Conrad hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give St. Albans a 5-4 prep softball win over Independence Saturday afternoon in St. Albans.
Punkie Harper went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Red Dragons, who improved to 2-0. Independence fell to 2-1.
Sissonville 8, Ripley 0: Madison Legg pitched a six-inning no-hitter and Gracelynn Hill went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Sissonville. Kaya Hampton went 3 for 3 for the Indians.
Nitro 9, Huntington 0: Lena Elkins pitched a four-hit, five-inning shutout and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Wildcats to a home win. Aris Miller and Carly Mathes also had two hits apiece for Nitro.
Friday's late baseball
Buffalo 5, Poca 0: Bryce Downey went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs as Buffalo blanked visiting Poca in its season opener.
Seth Landers went 2 for 4 with a double and Jonah Wilfong and Jacob Painter each collected two hits for the Bison (1-0). Christian LeRose went 2 for 3 to lead the Dots (0-2).
Parkersburg 10, South Charleston 0: Andrew Woofter allowed just three hits and struck out seven as Parkersburg shut out host South Charleston in five innings.
Ethan Marshall smacked a three-run double, Izek Baldwin doubled in two runs and Woofter tallied a double for the Big Reds.