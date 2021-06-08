The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tayven Stephenson and Kendall Stoffel only allowed one hit and combined for 12 strikeouts for St. Albans in a 9-0 win over Wyoming East at home in a prep softball tuneup game before regionals begin next week.

Taylor Glancy had three RBI for undefeated St. Albans (28-0), Sydney Young drove in two runs, and Gracie Payne, Stephenson and Bailey Gilbert all had two hits.

Baseball

n Bridgeport 9, Herbert Hoover 1: The Indians scored eight runs in the second inning in earning the home victory over the Huskies in a tuneup game before regionals start next week.

Ryan Goff was 3 for 4 with two RBI for Bridgeport and JD Love collected two hits, including a home run. Dylan Livingston hit a triple and a double for Hoover.