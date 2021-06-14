Annabelle Honaker’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Greenbrier East to a 5-4 win over St. Albans in the first game of the Class AAA Region 3 softball championship series Monday in Fairlea.
St. Albans (28-1) suffered its first loss of the season.
East’s Brooke Davis drew a leadoff walk in the seventh before stealing second and advancing to third when when Aubrey Glover beat out a bunt. Glover advanced to second before Honaker singled in both runners for the victory.
The Red Dragons took a 4-3 lead in the top half of the inning after back-to-back doubles by Tayven Stephenson and Gracie Payne with two outs.
Josi Ervin got the win for the Spartans (19-6), striking out six and pitching around 11 hits. Stephenson (18-1) struck out 11 and allowed eight hits for St. Albans.
The teams will meet in the second game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in St. Albans. If St. Albans wins, a decisive third game will be played Wednesday in Fairlea.
Baseball
Point Pleasant 5, Logan 4: Point Pleasant survived a late Logan rally to win the Class AA Region 4 opener in Logan.
The Black Knights (21-8) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. The Wildcats answered in the bottom of the frame, plating four runs, but could get no closer.
Kyelar Morrow picked up the win on the mound for Point, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out two in four innings, and socked a solo home run.
Wyatt Wilson went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Hunter Bush went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Isaac Craddock drove in two runs for Point.
For Logan (23-6), Garrett Williamson tallied two RBIs and Korbin Bostic and Jake Ramey each drove in a run.
The second game is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Point Pleasant.
Hoover, Philip Barbour suspended: The first game of the Class AA Region 2 championship series between Herbert Hoover and Philip Barbour was suspended in the top of the sixth inning due to rain. The Huskies lead 9-6.
Play will resume Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Philip Barbour. Game two is set for Wednesday in Falling Rock.