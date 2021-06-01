No. 4 seed Webster County scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 12-4 win over Charleston Catholic in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 softball tournament Tuesday in Summersville.
Kayleigh Garcia had two hits for Webster County. Aubrey McCoy and Hannah Casey both had a pair of hits for No. 5 seed Catholic (6-17).
Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0: Taylor Graham and Josi Ervin combined on the five-inning shutout, allowing just one hit for the Spartans in the win in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Josie Patterson and Graham had two hits each for Greenbrier East. Kayla Bird had the lone hit for Woodrow Wilson. The Spartans will host Oak Hill on Wednesday.
Monday’s baseball
Nitro 7, Poca 3: Nitro scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and pull away for a win over Poca in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 baseball tournament opener in Nitro.
Nitro’s Hagen Summers went 3 for 3, including a double, scored three runs, drove in two, stole a base and pitched a scoreless seventh inning for a save in relief of starter Andrew Scarberry, who picked up the win. Kyle Gill added two hits and two stolen bases for the Wildcats (13-9), who will face top-seeded Sissonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Landon Easter led Poca (2-17) with two hits and an RBI. The Dots will play in an elimination game Wednesday against the loser of Tuesday’s Point Pleasant-Winfield game.