Winfield pitchers Brett Bumgarner and Jon Alderman combined to limit visiting Buffalo to four hits while striking out nine as the Generals won 2-1 in prep baseball Thursday.
Caleb Henson hit an RBI double for Winfield. Caleb Nutter suffered the tough-luck loss for Buffalo, allowing just five hits with eight strikeouts.
Softball
Lincoln County 9, Logan 0: The Panthers hit four home runs to improve to 7-0. Josie Bird hit two home runs, a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the third. Maci Lunsford added a two-run homer in the first and Ryleigh Shull tacked on a solo shot in the third. Meghan Stump pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Wednesday softball
Riverside 10, Capital 9: Riverside plated two runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to edge host Capital.
Kaya Zornes went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Hannah Slack stroked a two-run double and Emma Pauley went 5 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI for Riverside (3-4), which cranked out 17 hits.
For the Cougars, Nadia Davis went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Skylar Bishop, Maggie Rose, and Allison Webb drove in two runs apiece.
Wednesday's baseball
Hurricane 11, East Mecklenburg 1: Brogan Brown went 3 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs as the Redskins won on their spring break trip to North Carolina.
Ethan Splorich went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs for Hurricane and Reece Sutphin and Damian Witty combined on a three-hitter.
Logan 10, Sissonville 0: Dawson Maynard struck out 10 en route to a no-hitter as host Logan won in six innings.
Korbin Bostic went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Aiden Slack drove in two runs, and Garrett Williamson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-0). Maynard helped his cause, going 3 for 4 with a double.
Correction
In Wednesday's Gazette-Mail print edition, Capital senior Talayah Boxley's first name was misspelled in the Class AAAA girls All-State story and list.