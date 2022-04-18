Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield’s baseball team scored in almost every inning it came to the plate as the Generals downed Point Pleasant 9-0 at home on Monday.

The Generals scored a run in the first and run in the second, two runs in the third, two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Kaleb Henson was dominant on the mound as he went seven innings allowing no runs off two hits and he struck out four batters.

Brett Bumgarner was 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs. Brayton Boggs was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Karson Frye and Henson each drove in a run.

