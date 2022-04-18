Prep roundup: Winfield baseball team blanks Point Pleasant 9-0 Staff report Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winfield’s baseball team scored in almost every inning it came to the plate as the Generals downed Point Pleasant 9-0 at home on Monday.The Generals scored a run in the first and run in the second, two runs in the third, two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.Kaleb Henson was dominant on the mound as he went seven innings allowing no runs off two hits and he struck out four batters.Brett Bumgarner was 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs. Brayton Boggs was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Karson Frye and Henson each drove in a run. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Team Kaleb Henson Winfield Baseball Sport Batter Run Brett Bumgarner Doubles Trending Now Articles ArticlesSuddenlink is becoming OptimumWVU football: Bryce Ford-Wheaton shows old-school loyaltyWVU adds another big piece to men's hoops recruiting classMingo County twins take on sweet business opportunityWest Virginia settles for $99 million with Johnson & Johnson subsidiaryFormer St. Albans woman at the top of her game with NYC restoration projectStatehouse Beat: Factions in the U.S. and West Virginia would like us to emulate RussiaSecond ethics probe of Mooney demonstrates rare level of investigative scrutinyWorkForce WV, CVS Pharmacy leaving Plaza EastDear Abby: Travel plans complicated by boyfriend's guilt trip