Prep roundup: Winfield baseball team downs Sissonville 8-1 to stay alive Staff reports May 13, 2022 23 hrs ago Winfield staved off elimination in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament with a 8-1 road victory at Sissonville in prep baseball Saturday.The win sets up a winner-take-all championship game between the Generals and Indians on Monday at Sissonville.Dylan Kuhl had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Winfield and Quincy Miller collected three hits. Kaleb Henson pitched the complete game, only allowing one hit.Charleston Catholic 16, Midland Trail 5: The Irish scored nine runs in the first inning en route to the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament championship.Luke Blaydes had three hits and four RBIs for Catholic, Tyler Brown also collected three hits, and Jonah DiCocco drove in three runs. Cade Kincaid had three RBIs for Midland Trail.Catholic (14-6) advances to the regional tournament, where it will play a best-of-three series starting Monday, May 23. Friday baseball gamesWinfield 10, Nitro 1: Brett Bumgarner struck out seven and allowed just one run on three hits as Winfield eliminated visiting Nitro in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.The No. 2 seed Generals advance to take on top-seeded Sissonville Monday for the sectional crown.For Winfield, Quincy Miller went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, Brycen Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Maddox Shafer drove in two runs.Bryce Wolford went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Wildcats.