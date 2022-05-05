Winfield’s Maci Boggess and Lilly Chandler combined on the shutout in a 6-0 victory over Point Pleasant at home Thursday in a prep softball Class AA Region 4 Section 1 elimination game.
Boggess also helped herself at the plate with two hits and two RBIs for Winfield (18-7), Lola Baber hit a home run and drove in two runs, and George Moulder collected three doubles.
Winfield advances to host Poca on Friday at 6 p.m., also an elimination game.
Thursday baseball
Ripley 11, Nitro 0: Brett Haskins pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing just three hits for the Vikings in the home win.
Haskins also drove in two runs and Jackson Curry had a pair of hits and three RBIs for Ripley. Bryce Wolford had two of the three hits for Nitro.
Winfield 6, Shady Spring 5: The Generals scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn the home win.
Brayton Boggs hit a home run and drove in two runs for Winfield and Brett Bumgarner also had two RBIs. Tyler Mackey and David Young had two RBIs for Shady
Wednesday softball
Richwood 11, Charleston Catholic 9: Richwood scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to eliminate Charleston Catholic in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Richwood, the No. 3 seed, hosts fourth-seeded Webster County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hope Byrd went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Carley Johnston doubled in a run for the Lumberjacks, who took advantage of four Catholic errors.
Telina Williams went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Irish (8-24), while Katherine Reehling went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Maddie Morris collected two hits.
Wednesday baseball
Winfield 8, Capital 6: Jaxson Cunningham went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as Winfield held off visiting Capital.
Kaleb Henson drove in two runs, Brett Bumgarner went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Karson Frye doubled for the Generals (17-9), who plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Garrett Stuck went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Cameron Kirsch and Matthew Kuhns each drove in a run to lead the Cougars (10-13).
Nitro 12, Lincoln County 11: Nitro scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to edge the host Panthers.
Carter Jones ripped a three-run single, Hagen Summers went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI and Bryce Wolford, Sam Buckner and Caden Hill each knocked in a run for the Wildcats.
For Lincoln County, Gabe Bates went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs while Andrew McCloud went 3 for 6 with an RBI and Austin Adkins went 4 for 6 with two doubles.
Independence 6, Charleston Catholic 3: The Patriots plated three runs in the top of the ninth as they outlasted host Charleston Catholic (11-15) in nine innings.
Clay Basham went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Carson Brown belted a two-run double and Michael McKinney drove in two runs for Independence. For the Irish, Hayden Carriger went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Michael Ferrell collected two hits.
Logan 5, Man 3: Logan scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to edge visiting Man.
Starter Jared Burnette struck out six and allowed just one earned run and one walk in six innings for the Wildcats (19-6) and Jake Ramey went 2 for 4. Bo Thompson doubled for the Hillbillies and reliever Cam Belvins recorded nine strikeouts.