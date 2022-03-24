Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In a pitchers’ duel, Winfield and Maci Boggess outlasted Herbert Hoover and Grayson Buckner as the Generals claimed a 2-1 home prep softball victory Thursday.

Boggess scattered eight hits to get the win and added a pair of hits for undefeated Winfield (5-0). Kennedy Dean also had two hits and a RBI for the Generals.

For Hoover, Buckner only allowed five hits and added two hits at the plate. Sydney Bright tacked on two hits for the Huskies.

South Charleston 8, Oak Hill 0: Hope Sizemore struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in the six-inning shutout for the Black Eagles at home.

Emily Ross was 3 for 3 for SC, Caraline Dunn collected a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and Savannah Graley added a pair of hits.

