Prep roundup: Winfield softball outduels Herbert Hoover 2-1 Staff reports Mar 24, 2022 In a pitchers' duel, Winfield and Maci Boggess outlasted Herbert Hoover and Grayson Buckner as the Generals claimed a 2-1 home prep softball victory Thursday.Boggess scattered eight hits to get the win and added a pair of hits for undefeated Winfield (5-0). Kennedy Dean also had two hits and a RBI for the Generals.For Hoover, Buckner only allowed five hits and added two hits at the plate. Sydney Bright tacked on two hits for the Huskies.South Charleston 8, Oak Hill 0: Hope Sizemore struck out 12 and allowed just three hits in the six-inning shutout for the Black Eagles at home.Emily Ross was 3 for 3 for SC, Caraline Dunn collected a pair of hits and drove in three runs, and Savannah Graley added a pair of hits.