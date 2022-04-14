Prep roundup: Winfield's 10-run 6th inning sinks South Charleston Staff reports Apr 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winfield only led 2-1 in the sixth inning before scoring 10 runs to pull away for a prep baseball road win over South Charleston Thursday night.Brayton Boggs had two hits and two RBIs and struck out 10 in six innings for Winfield, and Brett Bumgarner drove in two runs. Lucas McCulley drove in the run for SC.Scott 6, Nitro 4: The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning before the Skyhawks stormed back to score the last six runs in the road win.Jacob Carrico pitched six scoreless innings of relief for Scott and Luke Knight was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Noah Reed was 4 for 4 for Nitro and Kyle Gill drove in two runs.Thursday softballElk Valley Christian 16, Grace Christian 4: Carlee Burdette had two hits and four RBIs and EVC scored 10 runs in the fourth inning in the road win.Also for Elk Valley Christian (8-2), Kaitlyn Swor was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Emily Edwards had a pair of hits and RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inning Run Win Winfield Charleston Baseball Sport Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.