Sydney Young went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs to lead St. Albans to a 9-0 win over Riverside in five innings in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 softball tournament Wednesday at St. Albans.
St. Albans (20-5), the sectional’s top seed, will face No. 2 South Charleston in the winners bracket at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Albans.
Riverside, the No. 5 seed, will also play Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 George Washington and No. 4 Capital.
Ava Bentley and Tayven Stephenson combined on the one-hit shutout for the Red Dragons. Emma Pauley’s single was the only hit for Riverside.
Punkie Harper went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs an Ali Long also drove in two runs for St. Albans.
Sissonville 7, Winfield 4: Kya Hampton and Autumn Bailey each hit two-run home runs to power Sissonville to a Class AA Region 4 Section 1 win.
The Indians (18-7) will play at Nitro on Thursday, while Winfield (17-6) hosts Point Pleasant.
Both Hampton’s and Bailey’s homers came in the bottom of the fifth with the Generals leading 3-2 with two outs. Winfield plated four runs in the frame to put Sissonville away for good.
Hampton also had an RBI double.
For Winfield, Kennedy Dean went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Georgia Moulder drove in a run.
Herbert Hoover 8, Roane County 0: Grayson Buckner struck out 10 and allowed just one walk en route to no-hit shutout as the Huskies blanked visiting Roane County in five innings in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 tournament.
The Huskies (17-3) advance to host the sectional championship on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Sydney Bright went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, Caroline Woody smashed a three-run homer, and Brooklyn Huffman drove in a run for Hoover.
Nitro 10, Poca 0: Lena Elkins struck out 11 to hurl a three-hit shutout as Nitro put away Poca in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament.
The top-seeded Wildcats host second-seeded Sissonville Thursday at 6 p.m.
Elkins helped her cause, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Savannah Cantley crushed a three-run homer and Sydni Cawley went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Also for Nitro, Cecilee Lackey and Chloe Beckner each drove in a run and Carly Mathes went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Lindzie Runions doubled for the Dots.
Poca plays Friday against the Winfield-Point Pleasant winner.
Tuesday baseball
Logan 10, Herbert Hoover 4: The Wildcats scored the last eight runs of the game to earn the road win.
Carson Kirk and Dawson Maynard had two RBIs for Logan (18-6) and Garrett Williamson, Konner Lowe, and Jared Burnette delivered two hits each. Nate Gurski had two hits for Hoover.
Point Pleasant 7, Nitro 0: Brylan Williamson pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts in the road win for the Big Blacks.
Evan Roach collected two hits and four RBIs for Point Pleasant and Hayden Scott drove in a pair of runs.
Tuesday softball
POCA 9, POINT PLEASANT 4: Lindzie Runion and Jenna Cook each smacked two hits to lift the Dots over the host Big Blacks in a Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament game.