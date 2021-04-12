Tyson Burke went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as St. Albans shut out Scott 10-0 in its prep baseball season opener Monday in St. Albans.
Drew Whitman doubled for the Red Dragons (1-0), who plated eight runs over the first three innings. For Scott (0-1), Dylan Grant went 2 for 2 and Griffin Miller doubled.
George Washington 4, Oak Hill 2: Eli Ellis allowed just two runs on four hits and struck out six in 32/3 innings as the Patriots opened their season with a road win.
Cameron Reed went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Grant Smith knocked in a run for GW (1-0). Bradley Lokant knocked in a run for the Red Devils (0-1).
Spring Valley 17, South Charleston 1: Spring Valley used an eight-run first inning and cranked out 16 hits to take down host South Charleston in its season opener.
Luke Stollings went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Hank Hachman went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Justin Harold and Austin Blair each knocked in a pair of runs for the Timberwolves (1-0). Ryan Flowers drove in the lone run for SC (0-1), and Malikai Goble each recorded a hit.
Herbert Hoover 10, Winfield 5: Herbert Hoover scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for a road win in its season opener.
Jack Copenhaver went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Nick Grayam and Tucker Purdy each doubled and drove in two runs, and Matt Toops recorded a double and an RBI for the Huskies (1-0). D Kuhl went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Generals (0-1), while Peyton Stover, Karson Frye and Brayton Boggs each knocked in a run.
Nitro 9, Wayne 4: The Wildcats notched four runs in the fourth inning to pull away from visiting Wayne and open their season with a win.
Bryce Wolford and Jack Calicoat each tallied two hits and drove in a run for the Wildcats (1-0), while Tyler Anderson and Jacob Angel each collected two hits. Chase Jackson went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Pioneers (0-1).
Softball
Winfield 4, Nitro 0: Maci Boggess struck out 10 and walked one en route to a three-hit shutout as Winfield opened its season with a home win.
Lola Baber drove in two runs for the Generals (1-0), while Kennedy Dean went 3 for 4 with a double and Georgia Moulder went 2 for 3 with a double. Bella Savilla, Lena Elkins and Morgan Burdette each tallied a hit for the Wildcats (0-1).