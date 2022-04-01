Prep softball: Elkins leads Nitro to 5-2 win over Herbert Hoover Staff reports Apr 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lena Elkins struck out 12 and blasted a two-run home run to power Nitro to a 5-2 prep softball win over four-time defending Class AA state champion Herbert Hoover Friday in Nitro.Both teams move to 5-2 on the season.Elkins’ homer came in the bottom of the first and Nitro took advantage of two Hoover errors to plate the remaining three runs.Carly Mathis added a double for the Wildcats.Brooklyn Huffman and Sydney Shamblin each went 2 for 3 for the Huskies and Kirstin Wehrle smacked a two-run double.Winfield 10, George Washington 2: Maci Boggess went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five runs batted in to lead Winfield to a win over host George Washington in five innings.Boggess was also the winning pitcher for the Generals, who improved to 8-0. Kennedy Dean had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Winfield.Alaira Evans had two hits for GW (1-5). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesDear Abby: Teen discovers mom's affairs while looking at her phoneCAMC, Mon Health announce mergerHall finally calls for Bob HugginsWV man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdictWVU researcher proposes West Virginia-sourced solution to U.S. domestic supply chain woe before U.S. Senate energy panelCharleston's Sternwheel Regatta returns June 30Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness'Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South CharlestonBoys basketball: GW's Nicol, SC's Harris named to AAAA All-State first teamJustice vetoes broadband bill, asks lawmakers to fix it in special session