Lena Elkins struck out 12 and blasted a two-run home run to power Nitro to a 5-2 prep softball win over four-time defending Class AA state champion Herbert Hoover Friday in Nitro.

Both teams move to 5-2 on the season.

Elkins’ homer came in the bottom of the first and Nitro took advantage of two Hoover errors to plate the remaining three runs.

Carly Mathis added a double for the Wildcats.

Brooklyn Huffman and Sydney Shamblin each went 2 for 3 for the Huskies and Kirstin Wehrle smacked a two-run double.

Winfield 10, George Washington 2: Maci Boggess went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five runs batted in to lead Winfield to a win over host George Washington in five innings.

Boggess was also the winning pitcher for the Generals, who improved to 8-0. Kennedy Dean had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Winfield.

Alaira Evans had two hits for GW (1-5).