How tough is Hurricane freshman pitcher Kenzie Kessel? Well, she took a pitch off her arm in the fifth inning, but wasn't awarded a base because that part of her body was ruled to be in the strike zone.
So on the next pitch, she swatted a single to right field. And that wasn't her most inspirational contribution, because fired a six-hit shutout Tuesday night as the Redskins romped to a 12-0 victory against George Washington at John Adams Middle School.
Kessel was also part of a 19-hit barrage for Hurricane (6-4), which vaulted into a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and cruised to a five-inning win. Kessel went 3 for 4, including a two-run single in the second.
"She has a really good mentality," Redskins coach Meghan Stevens said of Kessel's pitching approach, "and that's what we preached for her today. We just wanted her to stay in it, stay loose.
"Really proud of how she came out today. She's been working really hard pitching-wise the past week, and I think it showed today."
Hurricane fans didn't have to wait long for the fireworks to start, as Alex Anderson blasted a two-run home run to center field three batters into the game. Elise Pye and Kylie Bailey added RBI singles shortly thereafter and it was 4-0 Redskins right off the bat.
Leadoff batter Jaden Jones led the offensive assault for the Skins by going 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Anderson was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and No. 9 hitter Peyton Hudnall went 3 for 3.
Pye (2 for 4, double, RBI), Grace Robie (two RBIs) and Katelyn Hopkins (two RBIs) also contributed for Hurricane.
"Everybody hit today, and that was the challenge," Stevens said. "We have not been hitting the past several games like we know we're capable of. This team should be scoring five, six, seven runs in my opinion most nights out. So when we do that, it gives our pitchers a little room to breathe, and gives us a good chance to win."
Kessel allowed five singles and one double, struck out five and permitted a single walk. Her defense played well behind her, committing no errors and turning a double play in the fourth. Kessel herself gunned down a runner at home on a bunt attempt in the second as catcher Hadley Lawson survived a collision at the plate to record the out.
George Washington (8-4) got runners to third base four times without scoring and stranded two more at second. Nat Tomblin (2 for 3), Karalyne Wade (2 for 2) and Passion Holley (2 for 2, double) all donated a pair of hits, but the Patriots never crossed the plate.
"We didn't play well," said GW coach Stacy Hobbs. "Flat. Pitcher struggled hitting spots, especially being up in the count 1-2, 0-2, stuff like that. We have to be able to execute a whole lot better offensively and defensively."
GW hadn't been shut out in any previous game this season, and five times had tallied 10 or more runs.
"I think we came in feeling a little bit bulletproof," Hobbs said, "and we just didn't do anything well today. Hats off to Hurricane. They hit the ball well, they executed when they had to, and their pitcher threw strikes and kept us off balance.
"We'll see it again. We know how good we are. We know how we're going to compete with everybody. We've just got to be better in all facets of the game."