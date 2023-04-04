Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

gw hurricane1
Hurricane's Grace Robie connects with the ball for a hit driving in a run in the third inning of Tuesday's game against George Washington at John Adams Middle School.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

How tough is Hurricane freshman pitcher Kenzie Kessel? Well, she took a pitch off her arm in the fifth inning, but wasn't awarded a base because that part of her body was ruled to be in the strike zone.

So on the next pitch, she swatted a single to right field. And that wasn't her most inspirational contribution, because fired a six-hit shutout Tuesday night as the Redskins romped to a 12-0 victory against George Washington at John Adams Middle School.

