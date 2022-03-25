HUNTINGTON -- Reece Sutphin struck out five Spring Valley batters through five innings and a late-inning surge by the Hurricane offense spurred the Redskins on to a 9-0 victory over the Timberwolves Friday on their home field.
Hurricane (6-1 overall, 4-1 Mountain State Athletic Conference) scored two runs in the top of the first inning while Sutphin cruised through the Spring Valley batters, giving up five hits for his second win of the season in as many starts.
“I was just confident in my pitches,” said Sutphin, son of Hurricane head coach Brian Sutphin. “I commanded them and missed the bats early.”
The junior said his team needed to get the win over Spring Valley after the Redskins lost 3-2 Thursday at Parkersburg.
The combined effort of the pitching and offense to shut out the Timberwolves was a good way to rebound.
“Our loss yesterday really hurt,” Reece Sutphin said. “We had guys down so this was a good bounce-back win.”
Ethan Spolarich relieved Sutphin in the sixth inning and continued through the seventh, retiring all six Spring Valley hitters he faced.
Hurricane had 13 hits off three Spring Valley pitchers.
Bryson Rigney’s two-run single in the top of the first scored Spolarich and Quarrier Phillips for a 2-0 Hurricane lead. A single by Owen Gress in the third inning scored Damian Witty to stretch the lead to 3-0.
The Redskins broke the game open in the fifth. A lead-off single by Caden Johnson sparked a three-run inning for Hurricane. After Spolarich followed Johnson with a bunt single, Witty drove in both runners with a one-out triple.
A Spring Valley error in the sixth, one of five committed by the Timberwolves, allowed Witty to come home for a 6-0 lead.
One-out singles by Gress and Luka Moore, followed by a walk to Johnson, a two-out single by Brogan Brown and a double by Witty gave Hurricane three more runs in the seventh to set the final score.
Spring Valley (3-2, 2-2) threatened in the second inning after a one-out double by Luke Stallings. Branson McCloud followed Stallings with a walk but back-to-back strike outs by Sutphin ended the inning.
The Timberwolves attempted to piece together a two-out rally in the fifth inning by loading the bases on singles by Bryson Hayton and Ethan Fraley. Then Grant Shumaker reached on a Hurricane error. A fly out to center field ended that threat, however.
“Hurricane is Hurricane,” Spring Valley head coach Austin Pratt said. “Everybody knows it’s a good program and maybe that gets in our guys’ heads too. You can’t make errors against Hurricane, especially five.”
Hurricane will be off over the weekend as the team makes its way to Charlotte, North Carolina for three games in three days.
Spring Valley will host Greenbrier East and Russell on Saturday.