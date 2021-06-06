Several Kanawha Valley prep baseball and softball teams will be hoping to extend their seasons Monday and Tuesday as double-elimination sectional tournaments wrap up.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s schedule as teams look to advance to next week’s regional tournaments.
Baseball
Class AAA Region 3 Section 1: Top-seeded St. Albans hosts No. 2 George Washington at 7 p.m. in a winner-take-all showdown for the sectional title. GW had a chance to clinch Saturday but the Red Dragons’ 9-2 win extended the tournament. The Patriots defeated St. Albans 7-2 Wednesday. Monday’s winner will face Section 2 champion Oak Hill in next week’s regional.
Class AAA Region 4 Section 1: No. 2 Huntington visits No. 1 Cabell Midland Monday for the title in the teams’ third meeting of the sectional. The Highlanders dropped the Knights into the losers bracket with a 4-2 win Wednesday, but Midland’s 10-4 win over Huntington Saturday forced Monday’s showdown. The winner will advance to the regional against Hurricane, which swept its way through the Region 2 sectional.
Class AA, Region 2, Section 2: Top-seeded Herbert Hoover will host No. 2 Braxton County at 6 p.m. in Falling Rock, where a Huskies win would clinch the sectional. A Braxton win forces a winner-take-all game Tuesday at the same time and place. Hoover defeated Braxton 4-2 Thursday to hand the Eagles their sectional loss.
Class AA Region 4 Section 1: Top-seeded Sissonville hosts No. 2 Point Pleasant at 6 p.m. A Point Pleasant win clinches the title for the Black Knights, while Sissonville needs wins Monday and Tuesday to advance to the regional. Sissonville lost to Nitro 2-1 Tuesday but stayed alive with wins over Poca (10-4 Thursday) and Nitro (4-3 in nine innings Friday).
Class A Region 3 Section 2: Top-seeded Charleston Catholic is in the driver’s seat with a 2-0 record in the sectional. The Irish will next play Tuesday at Shawnee Park, hosting the winner of Monday’s 5:30 p.m. elimination game between No. 2 Midland Trail and No. 3 Greenbrier West. Monday’s winner will need to defeat the Irish Tuesday and Wednesday to advance to the regional to face Section 1 champion James Monroe.
Class A Region 4 Section 1: No. 3 seed Buffalo visits No. 2 Sherman in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Monday for the right to face top-seeded Man Tuesday. The Bison defeated the Tide 3-2 in 11 innings Tuesday, but Sherman stayed alive with high-scoring wins over Tug Valley (12-9) and Van (19-0). Buffalo’s sectional loss was a 10-0 setback against Man Friday. Monday’s winner would need to defeat the Hillbillies Tuesday and Wednesday to win the sectional.
Softball
Class AA Region 4 Section 1: No. 3 Sissonville, the only team without a loss in the sectional, goes for the clincher against top-seeded Winfield at 6 p.m. Monday at Winfield. A win by the Generals forces a winner-take-all game Tuesday night. Winfield lost to No. 4 Point Pleasant 2-1 Wednesday but avenged that by eliminating the Black Knights in an 18-13 slugfest Saturday.
Class A Region 4 Section 1: No. 4 seed Buffalo, which avoided elimination with a 7-4 win over Tug Valley Saturday, travels to top-seeded Sherman at 7 p.m. Monday in another elimination game. Monday’s winner takes on No. 2 Man (unbeaten in the sectional) Tuesday, with an “if necessary” game looming Wednesday.
To the regionals: St. Albans is the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 champion after defeating George Washington 9-2 Saturday and advanced to the regional, where it will take on Greenbrier East next week. In Class AA, Herbert Hoover won the Region 2 Section 2 title Saturday by trouncing Lewis County 8-0, and the Huskies will face the Section 1 winner — Robert C. Byrd and Lincoln play Monday for that title — in the regional.