The baseball and softball programs at South Charleston High School are both in quarantine for 10 days due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the softball team, which has also affected the baseball team through associated contact tracing. The school’s athletic department announced the quarantine on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
All scheduled games in both sports are canceled until May 28.
South Charleston’s school administration has notified all of its Mountain State Athletic Conference and non-conference opponents of the situation in those two sports. The softball cases are symptomatic, according to SC officials, and the exposure window includes the MSAC softball tournament this past weekend. SC played George Washington, Huntington and Parkersburg in its three tournament games.
Kanawha County Schools medical personnel have advised that no action other than monitoring for symptoms is required for schools that played South Charleston’s softball or baseball teams since this past weekend, and that monitoring has been recommended for recent SC opponents.
SC officials said they hope their programs are able to return to the field in time for sectional tournament play. Sectionals are scheduled to last from May 31-June 12 in both softball and baseball this year.
The Black Eagles baseball team will thus miss out on a chance to play a game at Appalachian Power Park, as all 10 MSAC teams were scheduled to play at least once during the league’s championship tournament May 25-26 at the downtown Charleston diamond. MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric said Tuesday the league is contacting a replacement team to take SC’s spot in the event.