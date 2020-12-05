Zach Casto has taken his love of baseball to the next level.
Casto, only 25 years old but already a baseball fixture at the college and high school levels in the Kanawha Valley, has gotten into the writing business.
He has written a book — “Rounding Third: Skills, Drills, and Best Practices in the Game of Baseball” — that will come in January as an ebook and has plans to have it transitioned into hard-copy form for publication.
The book draws on Casto’s experience in and love for the game of baseball, from his playing days at Nitro High School and West Virginia State University, to his coaching days at those same two schools, to his insatiable desire to learn more about the game he loves and to share that love with like-minded others.
“It’s about leadership, it’s about applying teaching practices, how coaching and teaching are intertwined,” said Casto, a 2014 Nitro High graduate who played there under Steve Pritchard. “I’ve tried to take everything I’ve learned and put it into practice.”
Casto has had plenty of mentors along the way, starting with his father, Bryce Casto, who’s now the athletic director at South Charleston, the school which he coached to the 1994 Class AAA state football championship.
Other coaches shaping Zach Casto’s baseball outlook include the late Cal Bailey, the Hall of Fame coach at West Virginia State University, where Casto attended baseball camps; Pritchard, his high school coach; Sean Loyd, who succeeded Bailey and coached Casto at WVSU, later hiring him as an assistant coach; and current Nitro baseball coach David Sneed, where Casto is now an assistant, coaching outfielders, baserunning and analytics for the Wildcats.
Analytics? It’s a dirty word to some died-in-the-wool baseball lifers, but to Casto it’s an integral part of the game. He has embraced the practice of using the latest technologies to analyze players’ performance and help them improve their production.
“We’re high-tech for the level we’re at,” Casto said of the Wildcats’ use of analytics. “We’re very open-minded on the analytics, and it’s helping our guys grow.”
The technologies used by Casto at Nitro include blast sensors, which provide data — attack angle, bat speed, exit velocity, launch angle — each time a hitter makes contact with a pitch; and Diamond Kinetics Pitchtracker, which measures release velocity, spin rate, time to home plate and other metrics of a pitched ball.
“We take the data, plug it into our spreadsheets and apply it to each individual player,” Casto said. “It’s super beneficial. It’s like having an unbiased assistant coach working for you.”
Casto shrugs off those that eschew the benefits of analytics.
“A lot of old-school guys get frustrated with the [proliferation of] technology,” Casto said. “But analytics are basically saying the same things [they’re saying], only in different terms.”
Casto avails himself of some simpler technologies, too. He’s an active part of the blogosphere with his “Rounding Third: Leadership and Baseball” blog, and he listens to and contributes to numerous baseball-related podcasts.
When he’s not coaching, or learning and thinking or writing about about baseball, Casto is a special education teacher at Hurricane High School.
“As a teacher, I love technology,” Casto said. “There’s so much to be gained from it.”
The book will cover a number of other topics, including the basics of offense, defense, fielding and baserunning, as well as the best use of skill drills and team-building activities.
“It tackles pretty much everything in baseball,” Casto said. “It’s all the things I’ve learned from coaches I’ve talked with and listened to on podcasts. A lot of the credit goes to the coaches that have helped me.”
Casto’s idea for writing a baseball book was also inspired by his uncle, the late Jody Jividen, a former sports writer for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“This book honors him, too,” Casto said. “Because of him, I’ve always liked to read and write about sports. I wonder what he would’ve said about it?”