Isaac McKneely ended his career at Poca with all the accolades a high school basketball player can garner.
A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and Evans Award winner, Class AA state champion and first-team All-Stater, McKneely heads to the University of Virginia with a lot of recognition.
He earned another accolade to cap his final year in high school as McKneely was named the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley Player of the Year. It’s the second year he’s earned the title, which he shared with George Washington’s Mason Pinkett last season.
Joining McKneely on the first team is an accomplished cast of players. Herbert Hoover senior Devin Hatfield, Capital senior Anthony Hersh, George Washington junior Ben Nicol and South Charleston sophomore Duane Harris made the first team for their performances this season.
South Charleston’s Josh Daniel is the Coach of the Year on the All-Valley team.
“Isaac is a special kid,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “What really made Isaac special was his unselfishness. I think it set a tone for our team. I just looked at our state tournament games and he had 42 assists out of 67 baskets, which is pretty good. I think he’ll have a good career down at Virginia. He fits their system of play.”
This season, McKneely averaged 22.1 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Dots, shooting 53.6% from the floor and hitting 79.3% of his free throws.
A four-year starter, the 6-foot-4 senior played in 92 games in which Poca compiled a 79-13 record. Over his career, he scored 1,910 points, shooting 50% from the floor, and he tallied 437 rebounds and 308 assists.
McKneely reports to UVA on June 18.
“He’s excited about it,” Osborne said. “I kid with him, I told him ‘You’re wearing more Virginia stuff than Poca stuff. You ain’t finished here yet.’ But no, he’s excited, he really likes the coaching staff and the players. That’s one of the reasons he went there. The relationships he built with them.”
Hatfield, a 6-1 senior, averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds and helped his team to a regional title and state tournament berth.
“He was one of the leaders on the court,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “When we needed a bucket we could give it to him. He played hard. State tournament showed it. He was one of the reasons why we were so successful this year.”
Hatfield, who transferred to Hoover from Mingo Central in 2020, will go on to play football at the University of Charleston.
“He could have played somewhere D2 in basketball but he chose football and I wish him nothing but luck,” Stricker said. “I hope other players coming up could see how hard he played.”
Nicol helped his team to a state title-game berth with solid numbers. The 6-7 junior scored 13.2 points per game, shooting 42.1% from the field with 150 rebounds and 108 assists.
“He definitely put an individual ego aside and was one of those rare players that has a team ego,” GW coach Rick Greene said. “They’re hard to find and that showed by the way he played. He just was concerned about us winning and not about stats and stuff like that.”
Harris, the lone sophomore on the team, was crucial to the Black Eagles state tournament run. Standing at 5-10, Harris averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and two steals.
“He really matured this year, he’s a competitor, he plays so hard,” Daniel said. “He’s our leading scorer, he led us in assists. Led us in steals and usually he guards the best perimeter player on the other team as well. We ask a lot of him. He’s always up for the challenge.
“Duane established himself this year as one of the better players in the state. He’s gonna be one of them for the next two years.”
Hersh, a 5-11 junior, averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds for the Cougars.
“I thought I did well, I thought I was a great leader for the team,” Hersh said. “Overall I thought I had a good year. [The key to my success] was work ethic. I worked hard. My mental game was a key too. My teammates always pushing me.”
Daniel earned coach of the year for the second time (2017). GW’s Taran Fitzpatrick is the Valley’s Defensive Player of the Year. Herbert Hoover freshman Dane Hatfield is the Rookie of the Year.
On the second team are St. Albans’ Drew Reed, GW’s Brendan Hoffman, Hoover’s Eli Robertson, Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner and South Charleston’s Cayden Faucett.
The third team features Winfield’s Seth Shilot, Poca’s Jackson Toney, Capital’s Elijah Poore, Buffalo’s Caleb Nutter and Nitro’s Kolten Painter.
The All-Defensive Team is led by Poca’s Kabel Meeks and Toney, Riverside’s Braydin Ward, Fitzpatrick and Harris.
Dane Hatfield, GW freshman Shalik Hampton, Sissonville freshman Ben Smith, St. Albans sophomore Jayden Clark and Charleston Catholic sophomore Angelo Cinco make up the All-Rookie Team.